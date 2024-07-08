Lloyiso Gijana has previewed a new sad song after admitting that he got his heart broken again

Fans are super excited, with some saying he made soothing music when he suffered from a heartbreak

The singer's talent and voice were praised by fans on X (Twitter), with his video getting given praises

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lloyiso Gijana announced that he would be making new music, and his announcement was met with praise online.

Lloyiso admitted that he had his heart broken again, so he made a new song. Image: @lloyisa_rsa

Source: Instagram

Lloyiso says his heart got broken

Talented singer Lloyiso Gijana took to X (Twitter) to share that he was left heartbroken again.

The star's fans tried to console him with some making jokes about the situation. One fan noted that the singer makes great music when things go south in his relationships.

"Bandphindile again," Lloyis said which translates to, "They did me wrong again."

SA singer Lloyiso previews new music

In response to a fan who said, "I'm just excited for the new music and sad that uyagowa (you're going through a lot,)" a sad Lloyiso shared a snippet from his new song.

Fans react to Lloyis's new song

Netizens have expressed excitement, with many of them agreeing that he makes soothing music if he suffers from heartbreak.

Many noted that his soothing voice often gets them through their own heartbreak.

@TheProgress_ joked:

"Yoh chomi, they should break your heart every trimester . Askies shame."

@Ndaba_2025 gushed:

"Broe, this is too much talent in one person!! Owk broe!! “ You're So You" what a talented, we are waiting for your release Man!!"

@Kim_Laura1 said:

"How on earth are you this talented?"

@Ndaba_Luh stated:

"Oh no, we're still going to cry."

@MirandaevaM hailed:

"Oh, you have such a beautiful voice, chommy!"

Lloyiso announces two American performances

In a previous report from Briefly News, Loyiso announced two exciting American performances in June.

The Speak singer has shared the dates as well as more information on the ticket sales, and fans were stoked. This was just another one of Lloyiso's major career moves, as his hit single Speak was featured on the TV series All American.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News