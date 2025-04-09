Lloyiso Gijana announced his first concert in London on social media after releasing a music video shot in the English city

The 26-year-old former Idols SA contestant will perform at the Camden Assembly on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, after tasting success in Mzansi

Fans reacted on social media to praise the Afropop singer, while some European fans said they could not wait to see the 26-year-old perform

Former Idols SA contestant Lloyiso Gijana announced his debut show in London, which will take place at Camden Assembly on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.

The Speak hitmaker announced the concert on social media after shooting a music video for Higher in England.

South African singer Lloyiso Gijana will perform in London for the first time.

Source: Instagram

Lloyiso has enjoyed great success with his music and was recently praised by fans for showing off significant weight loss.

Lloyiso has fans across Mzansi and Europe

Lloyiso promoted his show on his Instagram account:

Following the successful release of his album Seasons, the 26-year-old has gained fans across South Africa and Europe, leading to his breakthrough concert in England.

The concert in England will serve as a significant moment for Lloyiso after he won a 2023 South African Music Award for Seasons, which was named the best pop album.

The talented singer has also shown his ability to handle complications in his life after releasing a hit single while reportedly suffering from heartbreak.

Watch a snippet of Lloyiso's video on his Instagram account:

Lloyiso aims to impress London fans

In 2024, Lloyiso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after walking off the stage at the local music event Lemo Fest in October.

Despite leaving the stage during his performance, local fans said they did not blame the talented singer after he claimed that he and his crew were mistreated by event organisers.

Since walking off the stage at Lemo Fest, Lloyiso has shrugged off the controversy and continued to attract fans across Mzansi and Europe.

South African singer Lloyiso Gijana is making waves in Europe.

Source: Instagram

Fans are excited about Lloyiso’s London performance

Fans reacted on social media, saying they are excited to see Lloyiso perform in London, while others said they want the 26-year-old to visit more countries.

Maniza2458 is a fan:

“I love you so much.”

Whitneykolf has a wish:

“Can you come to Amsterdam, please?”

Kearne_dragon loves Lloyiso’s music:

“THIS SONG IS MADE FOR THESE MOMENTS.”

Emmacanteatmuchanymore cannot wait:

“Very excited.”

Terry_patt supports Lloyiso:

“So sorry to miss this, but to my mates, see this guy, he’s amazing!”

Eboniebleu will be there:

“OMFGGGGG I’m theeerrreeee!”

Lwandile_thefitca wants to buy tickets:

“Where can we find the link specifically for these tickets?”

Theartistpraise will miss out:

“And what about us in the North? MANCHESTER!”

Elbendriss is excited:

“LET’S GOOOOO.”

Pepefataki7 wants Lloyiso to travel:

“Waiting for you in Belgium.”

Source: Briefly News