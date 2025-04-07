A South African woman couldn't contain her excitement after bumping into Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris", at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town

The 32-year-old British actor, known for his roles in various TV shows including "Scream Queens", was looking for the gym when the lucky fan spotted him

Social media users were equally thrilled by the celebrity sighting, with many asking when and where the encounter happened

One woman shared a clip showing who she bumped into at the DHL Cape Town stadium. Images: @kelly_pearce and Lia Toby/Contributor/Getty Images

A Cape Town woman had a fangirl moment when she unexpectedly bumped into Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount and managed to snap a selfie with him. Content creator @kelly_pearce shared the exciting encounter on TikTok, revealing that she spotted the British actor at DHL Stadium (Green Point Stadium) in Cape Town in March while he was looking for the gym.

In the video, @kelly_pearce posted a picture of herself beaming next to Laviscount, who plays Alfie, the British banker love interest of Emily Cooper in the popular Netflix series. The chance meeting left many fans wondering what the actor was doing in South Africa and wishing they had been lucky enough to have the same encounter.

Who is Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount is a 32-year-old English actor who was born on 9 June 1992 in Burnley, Lancashire. Before landing his role in Emily in Paris, he had already built an impressive acting career with appearances in several TV shows.

Laviscount started his acting journey young, appearing in an advertising campaign for Marks & Spencer at just ten years old. He then secured roles in programmes like Clocking Off before becoming a series regular in BBC One's Grange Hill in 2007.

His career continued to grow however, it was his role as Alfie in Emily in Paris that brought him international fame when he joined the Netflix series in 2021. As Emily's love interest, a banker from Britain, Laviscount quickly became a fan favourite in the show.

Beyond acting, Laviscount has ventured into business, opening two bars in London's Kensal Rise area. He has also been involved in charity work, including participating in Soccer Aid 2022 and running a soup kitchen for the homeless during Christmas 2018.

One woman had a lucky encounter with one "Emily in Paris" star in Cape Town. Images: @kelly_pearce

South Africans react to the celebrity sighting

The TikTok post had fans flooding the comments section with excitement and envy:

@laurenparis1903 echoed Emily's surprise from the show:

"🥹🥹🥹 Alfie, what are you doing herreeee?"

@ShannaMs confessed:

"I would've fainted or followed him 😅😂😂"

@msfeefs asked the important question:

"Does he have the accent?😎"

@kelly_pearce confirmed:

"Yes! 😍😍😍"

@dee_23craw🇿🇦 gushed:

"Omg yes, Alfie is gorgeous 🥰"

@joeyrunthiss claimed:

"I bumped into him in Camps Bay!!!"

@tarynmiller referenced another show:

"'Ariana, what are you doing here 😭😭!' Making a nod to Scream Queens."

@✨️TaM✨️ dramatically stated:

"I'm positive that my soul would have categorically left my body instantly 🥹🤣"

