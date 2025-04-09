Rapper Emtee was criticised by local fans after sharing AI-generated images of his studio on social media

The popular rapper shared images of the Emtee Records offices, yet fans were quick to point out the AI watermark

Local fans reacted on social media, asking why the rapper used artificial sources, while others backed the Mzansi hitmaker to succeed

Mzansi rapper Emtee got backlash from local fans after he shared AI-generated images of the offices of his own production company, Emtee Records.

The 32-year-old Mzansi hitmaker was previously signed with Ambitiouz Entertainment before starting his label in 2024.

South African rapper used AI-images to show off his recording studios. Image: emteethehustla.

Source: Instagram

Since he first hit the Mzansi music scene in 2010, Emtee has become a popular local artist. To thank his loyal fans, he is planning a free concert.

Emtee has a wide range of music

Emtee shared the post on his X profile:

While he is working on the free concert, Emtee has been busy collaborating with former rival Big Zulu, with the pair ready to release songs after burying the hatchet.

Emtee also tasted success recently after getting rave reviews for the song BleedMama, a collaboration with local artist Gigi Lamayne in March 2025.

Local fans called the song with Lamayne a masterpiece, and Emtee is looking forward to tasting more success in 2025.

Emtee will perform in Zimbabwe, according to his Instagram account:

Emtee is beloved by many local fans

The 32-year-old rapper and proud father is a popular figure among local fans after winning three South African Music Awards and one MTV African Music Award.

His popularity was proven after recently selling out a one-man show at Emperor’s Palace, which was attended by several big names from the local music scene.

Along with being a popular South African artist, the rapper has also been involved in several hip-hop rivalries with names such as Big Zulu and J Molley.

South African rapper Emtee is an award-winning recording artist and proud father. Image: emteethehustla.

Source: Instagram

Fans back Emtee for success

Local netizens reacted on social media to question why Emtee used AI-generated images, while some fans backed him to turn the images into reality.

McArthur_Nupid took note:

“Looks edited.”

RONIN_JimNjAcK asked a question:

“Why am I this happy?”

IncogReloaded sent a warning to Emtee:

“Once Facebook gets a hold of these AI-generated images.”

SIYA_SINDANE17 liked the post:

“This is all cap.”

LisolethuKM said Emtee used AI:

“Meta AI: ‘I'm a dreamer.’”

PrinceZola backs Emtee:

“Well done, Hustler.”

Mashiane96 is proud:

“Proud of you, big hustle!”

1mxolisi_ wants new songs:

“It’s time to drop some hits.”

We_Are_RSME criticised Emtee:

“Y’all didn’t even bother to blend anything in or hide the ‘META AI’ watermark?”

Athi820717 wants the image to be true:

“@emteerecords, make it happen.”

J Molley apologises to local hip-hop rival

As reported by Briefly News, J Molley apologised to South African rap rival Emtee and has buried the hatchet between the two of them.

While Molley buried the hatchet with Emtee, the rapper also extended an olive branch to A-Reece, ending the feud among the local hip-hop artists.

