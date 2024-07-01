Zakwe Opens Up About How He Is Preparing for the Celebrity Games Soccer Match: “I Have Lost 6kgs”
- Zakwe is preparing for the upcoming Celebrity Games soccer match by aiming to lose 12kg and has already shed 6kg
- The rapper, excited about playing for Hip Hop FC against Maskandi FC on 21 July at Tsakane Stadium, has been consistently hitting the gym and eating healthily
- Zakwe, previously a coach for the hip-hop side, shares his weight loss success and encourages others to go to the gym
Mzansi rapper Zakwe is going above and beyond to prepare for the upcoming Celebrity Games soccer match. The star hopes to shed a few kilos before hitting the pitch.
Zakwe hopes to lose 12kg ahead of Celebrity Games soccer match
Bathi Ngiyachoma hitmaker Zakwe is ready to show Maskandi FC his impressive soccer skills as he plays for the Hip Hop FC at the Celebrity Games Tournament scheduled for 21 July at Tsakane Stadium, Ekurhuleni.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Zakwe said he has been pushing and is already seeing the results of his hard work. The rapper, who is excited about the games, explained that he was chosen to play for the hip-hop side last time but ended up being the coach.
Zakwe said he has been religiously hitting the gym and is eating healthy. He said:
"All is working; I eat well, especially midweek, and I go to the gym 4/5 times a week. I am gearing up for the celebrity games and it’s looking good. I have been chosen to play for Hip Hop before but ended up being the coach."
Zakwe shares advice for those who want to lose weight
We all know losing weight can be difficult, but Zakwe is ready to share what worked for him. The rapper said he has already lost 6 kilograms and hopes to lose 12 kgs in a few weeks. He encouraged people wanting to lose weight to go to the gym.
