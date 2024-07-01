Zakwe is preparing for the upcoming Celebrity Games soccer match by aiming to lose 12kg and has already shed 6kg

The rapper, excited about playing for Hip Hop FC against Maskandi FC on 21 July at Tsakane Stadium, has been consistently hitting the gym and eating healthily

Zakwe, previously a coach for the hip-hop side, shares his weight loss success and encourages others to go to the gym

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi rapper Zakwe is going above and beyond to prepare for the upcoming Celebrity Games soccer match. The star hopes to shed a few kilos before hitting the pitch.

Zakwe has revealed that he plans to lose 12kg ahead of the Celebrity Games tournament. Image: @zakwesa

Source: Instagram

Zakwe hopes to lose 12kg ahead of Celebrity Games soccer match

Bathi Ngiyachoma hitmaker Zakwe is ready to show Maskandi FC his impressive soccer skills as he plays for the Hip Hop FC at the Celebrity Games Tournament scheduled for 21 July at Tsakane Stadium, Ekurhuleni.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Zakwe said he has been pushing and is already seeing the results of his hard work. The rapper, who is excited about the games, explained that he was chosen to play for the hip-hop side last time but ended up being the coach.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zakwe said he has been religiously hitting the gym and is eating healthy. He said:

"All is working; I eat well, especially midweek, and I go to the gym 4/5 times a week. I am gearing up for the celebrity games and it’s looking good. I have been chosen to play for Hip Hop before but ended up being the coach."

Zakwe shares advice for those who want to lose weight

We all know losing weight can be difficult, but Zakwe is ready to share what worked for him. The rapper said he has already lost 6 kilograms and hopes to lose 12 kgs in a few weeks. He encouraged people wanting to lose weight to go to the gym.

Big Zulu set to host the annual Celebrity Games 2024 in July at Durban

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African hip-hop rapper Big Zulu will be hosting the upcoming annual Celebrity Games 2024.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu made headlines once again after he went on X to share an old Facebook post of him working full time as a taxi driver while rapping as his side hustle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News