In a recent interview, former Rugby star Sebastien Chabal lamented about losing his memory completely about the sport.

Chabal was a popular rugby player from 2000 to 2015. He was known for his trademark long hair and beard, which made fans fondly call him the Caveman.

He represented France internationally amassing 62 caps for the French side, and enjoyed good times with clubs like; Bourgoin, Sale Sharks, Racing Metro, and Lyon before he decided to retire from the sport in 2015.

Chabal laments about massive memory loss

In an interview with Legend on YouTube, Chabal claimed he doesn't remember a single moment from his playing days despite representing France 62 times and playing for four different clubs.

The 47-year-old can no longer remember all the matches he featured in and the memories that come with representing your country and also winning trophies.

“I can’t recall a single moment from any rugby match I ever played,” Chabal admitted in a conversation with Legend, a YouTube channel.

“I don’t remember a single one of the 62 Marseillaises [French national anthem] I experienced.

“My memory’s gone for good. There are a few fragments from childhood, but I suspect those come more from stories people told me than from my own recollection. It’s like my past just... vanished.

“When I talk to my wife about it, I tell her it feels like someone else played rugby in my place. I’ve always felt like a bit of a fraud like I stumbled into it all by accident. And now, with no memories left, that feeling’s only stronger — as if it never really was me out there.”

The French rugby legend also claimed he can't remember the birth of his child during the interview.

Chabal's submission about his memory loss came at a time in which legal action is being taken against the rugby sport, as the complainant accused the world governing body of the sport of not taking proper safety precautions to protect the players from severe brain injuries when engaging themselves while playing.

Fans left heartbroken after Chabal's complain about memory loss

s-t-e-ff reacted:

"Wow! The passage where he explains the discomfort he still has over the fact that someone has pointed out his ability to be enduring is terrible!! But so representative of the French mentality."

@jazzthim8135 said:

"I have always really liked Mr Chabal, he exudes kindness, his simplicity and humility can be felt even behind the screen. Thank you Legend great guest!"

@jcathelin8185 comment:

"What a personality….. what a man……. What kindness….. what kindness….. what generosity……. What a breeze 💨 of freshness and freedom….. it feels so good to know that people like that really exist! Thank you really for happiness ❤"

@RogerRabbit wrote:

"I am very pleasantly surprised. Me who saw him as a bit boorish, closed off and who imagined him to have a bit of a melon because of his sporting career. I didn't expect to see such a humble and normal guy. He really seems like a nice old-fashioned guy like I might come across in my village."

plombier9828 added:

"But what a character, thank you Legend, a true, humble, authentic person, that makes a change in this crazy world! Many thanks."

