South African MMA sensation Dricus du Plessis has witnessed a remarkable surge in his UFC earnings, with his base pay reportedly quadrupling since claiming the middleweight championship title.

The Pretoria-born fighter made history earlier this year by defeating American Sean Strickland to secure the UFC middleweight belt. That milestone not only established him as South Africa's first UFC champion but also significantly boosted his financial stature within the sport.

Dricus du Plessis has witnessed a remarkable surge in his UFC earnings. Image:UFC

Source: Getty Images

From $300K to $1.2M: Dricus du Plessis salary explodes

When Du Plessis first faced Strickland as the challenger, reports suggest he earned around $300,000 in base salary, excluding bonuses and other incentives. Following his title victory, he successfully defended the belt against Israel Adesanya, further cementing his status in the octagon.

By the time he entered the rematch with Strickland, Du Plessis’s base salary had reportedly climbed to a staggering $1.2 million. That’s a 300% increase over just three fights.

He was guaranteed a $1.2 million purse for the rematch. In addition, he is believed to have earned an estimated $400,000 through pay-per-view (PPV) shares and a further $42,000 from sponsorship deals.

PPV bonuses, sponsorships fuel overall UFC income

Du Plessis's total earnings continue to be influenced by performance incentives. Bonuses such as Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night can significantly bolster a fighter’s PPV cut. With his recent run of dominant performances, Du Plessis is capitalising on both viewership interest and commercial deals.

Next title defence: Khamzat Chimaev showdown confirmed

Looking ahead, the South African champion will defend his title against unbeaten contender Khamzat Chimaev on 16 August in Chicago, USA. UFC President Dana White confirmed the much-anticipated bout, which is expected to draw global attention.

Du Plessis is likely to earn a similar, if not higher, base fee for this headline bout. With PPV revenue, sponsorship bonuses, and performance incentives at play, his income could surpass that of the Strickland rematch.

Dricus Du Plessis is gearing for the much-anticipated fight against Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago on 16 August. Image:Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis becoming a global MMA brand

Beyond the cage, Du Plessis is fast becoming a marketable figure in global MMA. His historic title win and outspoken confidence have made him a fan favourite and a valuable asset for UFC promotions. With increased media exposure, brand endorsements, and a growing social media presence, the South African star is now among the most recognisable middleweights in the sport. As UFC continues to expand into global markets, Du Plessis’s unique story and rapid ascent add commercial weight to every fight he headlines.

