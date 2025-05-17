Former champion Sean Strickland, who fought Dricus du Plessis twice and trained with Khamzat Chimaev, believes Du Plessis has what it takes to stop Chimaev at UFC 319

Strickland says the fight hinges on Du Plessis' ability to counter Chimaev’s dominant wrestling, adding, “If he can stop the takedowns, he wins hands down.”

Former champ Michael Bisping points out that Chimaev has never gone five rounds and could struggle in the championship rounds against a pressure fighter like Du Plessis

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland believes Dricus du Plessis has what it takes to hand Khamzat Chimaev his first defeat when they clash at UFC 319 in August. Strickland weighed in on what many are calling the biggest fight of the year. With the middleweight strap on the line, South Africa’s Du Plessis is set to defend his title against the undefeated Chimaev in Chicago on 16 August. Having shared the Octagon with Du Plessis for 10 gruelling rounds over two fights — and spent time training alongside Chimaev — Strickland is in a unique position to analyse the blockbuster match-up.

Sean Strickland: Du Plessis Beats Chimaev “Hands Down”

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis’ resilience could be key

Strickland, who lost close decisions to Du Plessis at UFC 297 and UFC 312, admitted the South African’s toughness and adaptability are what make him a serious threat.

“I sparred the Chechen, I know what he brings. But if Dricus can stop the takedown, he wins — hands down . It’s all going to come down to whether he can stuff those takedowns and make Chimaev uncomfortable.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While Chimaev has never tasted defeat, questions remain about his cardio over five rounds — especially after going the distance just twice in his career, against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.

Bisping concerned about Chimaev’s stamina

UFC analyst and former champion Michael Bisping echoed those doubts, highlighting Chimaev’s tendency to fade in later rounds.

“Against Burns and Usman, we saw him slow down. And let’s be honest, he was fortunate to walk away with the win against Kamaru.”

Although he praised Chimaev’s explosive wrestling and finishing ability, Bisping isn’t convinced he can hang with Du Plessis for 25 minutes.

“Chimaev is a freak, no doubt. But we’ve never seen him go five hard rounds. That’s a big question mark against someone like Dricus,” Bisping noted.

All eyes on Chicago

With contrasting styles and a lot at stake, UFC 319 is shaping up to be a classic. Du Plessis’ awkward yet effective style meets Chimaev’s relentless grappling pressure — and for Strickland, the answer is simple:

“If Dricus can wrestle with him, he wins. It’s not complicated.”

Only time will tell if South Africa’s champ can prove his doubters wrong again.

Why UFC Africa won't happen yet

Briefly News previously reported that UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis shed light on why hosting a UFC event in South Africa remains unlikely for now.

He explained that ticket prices, which can reach nearly R1 million, are beyond what most locals can afford, making the event financially unviable. Du Plessis also pointed out that while South Africa has large venues, very few meet the UFC’s indoor arena standards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News