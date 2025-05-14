Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight title against undefeated Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on 16 August 2025 in Chicago, marking the UFC’s return to the city after six years

The South African champion is unbeaten in the UFC and has successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, solidifying his reign atop the middleweight division

Despite years of setbacks, Khamzat Chimaev finally secures a championship opportunity after submitting former champion Robert Whittaker in the 2024 Submission of the Year performance at UFC 308

The UFC is making its long-awaited return to Chicago, with Dricus du Plessis set to defend his middleweight crown against unbeaten contender Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news via Instagram Live on Tuesday. The event is scheduled for 16 August at the United Center, marking the promotion’s first visit to the Windy City since UFC 238 in 2019.

Du Plessis eyes third title defence

South African sensation du Plessis, undefeated in the UFC since his debut in 2020, captured the middleweight title earlier in 2024 by edging Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297. He followed up with a spectacular fourth-round submission victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, before again defeating Strickland – this time by unanimous decision – in a rematch at UFC 312 in February. Now riding a wave of momentum, du Plessis will look to cement his dominance in the division with a third successful title defence.

Chimaev finally gets his shot at gold

Chimaev, long touted as a future champion, has remained unbeaten since joining the UFC but has faced setbacks due to injuries and health issues. Despite his inconsistent appearances, the Chechen-born Swede has thrilled fans with his aggressive style, securing eight victories in the Octagon – six of them by stoppage. His most recent bout was a statement win, submitting former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the first round at UFC 308 – a performance that earned 2024’s Submission of the Year honours and finally propelled him into a title shot.

Fireworks expected at UFC 319

With two of the UFC’s most explosive middleweights set to collide, fans can expect fireworks when du Plessis and Chimaev meet in the cage. The clash pits du Plessis’ power and championship experience against Chimaev’s relentless pace and grappling dominance – a stylistic battle that could redefine the 185-pound division. UFC 319 promises to be one of the year’s biggest events as the promotion lights up Chicago once again.

