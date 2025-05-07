The undefeated fighter (14-0) burst onto the UFC scene in 2020 and quickly gained a reputation for finishing opponents with brutal efficiency, including a 17-second KO and a recent submission win over Robert Whittaker

Born in Chechnya and developed in Sweden, Chimaev now fights out of the UAE, representing a new flag while maintaining his aggressive, fearsome style

Chimaev faces South African champion Dricus du Plessis in a clash of contrasting styles — raw power vs calculated grit — with national pride and legacy on the line

Khamzat Chimaev has become one of the most feared names in the UFC. With an unbeaten 14-0 record, the Chechen-born fighter has bulldozed his way through opponents with ruthless efficiency — and now, he’s officially set to face Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title in 2025.

He exploded onto the scene in 2020, winning two fights in just ten days. His blend of world-class wrestling and striking power has made him a nightmare for anyone in the octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after another dominant win, eyes firmly on UFC gold. Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Chimaev moves from Chechnya to global fame

Born in Chechnya, Chimaev relocated to Sweden in 2013 and honed his skills at Allstars Training Center. He now fights out of the UAE and represents the country in global MMA events. His rise has been fast, brutal, and unforgettable.

Chimaev's highlights include a 17-second knockout .

Chimaev stunned the MMA world with a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert, followed by a first-round submission of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. The message was clear — he’s not here to play.

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis, the reigning middleweight champion, remains confident ahead of their title bout. With a 23-2 record, he recently defeated Sean Strickland in a five-round war. He’s called Chimaev a “fake boogeyman” and believes experience and heart will prevail.

All eyes on a clash of titans

The fight will be a stylistic clash. Chimaev’s chaos vs du Plessis’ composure. One thrives on quick finishes, the other on deep waters. The middleweight division has never felt this intense.

Will Chimaev’s reign of terror continue?

Victory would crown Chimaev as champion. But du Plessis is not just defending a title — he’s defending national pride. It’s more than a belt. It’s a war for legacy.

Khamzat Chimaev roars after a statement finish, setting up a title clash with du Plessis. Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Tale of the Titans: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis Record: 23–2–0 UFC record: 8–0 Wins by KO/TKO: 9 Wins by Submission: 11 Notable wins: Adesanya, Strickland, Whittaker

Du Plessis is a versatile finisher. He’s beaten elite names with both hands and heart. The South African champ thrives in deep waters and doesn’t back down.

Khamzat Chimaev Record: 14–0–0 Wins by KO/TKO: 6 Wins by Submission: 6 Notable wins: Usman, Whittaker, Burns

Chimaev is pure destruction. Undefeated and unrelenting, he finishes fast and dominates on the ground. Every fight is a statement.

Styles make fights

Du Plessis brings precision and pace. Chimaev brings chaos and control. One defends a legacy. The other chases history.

Reinier de Ridder picks Du Plessis over Chimaev

