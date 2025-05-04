A former Kaizer Chiefs player has given a detailed explanation on what caused Nasreddine Nabi's side's downfall against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby

The Glamour Boys have lost their both games against the Sea Robbers this season in the Betway Premiership but still have a chance to get a revenge in a few days

Fans shared their thoughts on the ex-Amakhosi player's reason behind Chiefs defeat against Jose Riveiro's side

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has explained what caused the Glamour Boys’ defeat against Orlando Pirates in the second Soweto Derby of the Betway Premiership this past weekend.

Amakhosi scored the first goal of the game in the second minute courtesy of Glody Lilepo, before South African internationals Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng hit back for the Buccaneers to claim all three points at the FNB Stadium.

The match marked Nasreddine Nabi's side’s 12th loss in the Betway Premiership this season, and their chances of finishing in the top eight now appear slim.

Khanye explains why Chiefs lost to Pirates

Khanye, who currently works as an analyst for iDiski TV, claimed Kaizer Chiefs lacked quality and only appeared to be in control for short spells during the match.

“Orlando Pirates allowed Kaizer Chiefs to build from the back and opted for zonal marking in midfield,” Khanye observed.

“Players like Mduduzi Shabalala, Yusuf Maart, and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo had plenty of time on the ball, but they didn’t really do much with it. Despite dominating possession, they weren’t effective.

“With that much time and space, they could’ve punished Pirates if they had more quality in attack. But how many clear-cut chances did Chiefs actually create?

“There was one decent moment—when Maart made a deep run, received the ball from Pule Mmodi, and delivered a cross that forced a save after a deflection off Tapelo Xoki. But apart from that, there wasn’t much threat.

“For the first 20 minutes, Chiefs looked like a team in control—but it was more illusion than substance.”

Reactions as Khanye explains why Chiefs lost to Pirates

DaBongza_05 said:

"😂😂😂 "pretended" how do you pretend in football 🤔 hayi junior ngathi akaze alidlale with his comments,in football you do what you capable of doing and if you not consistent in it you get punished... Chiefs are not consistent in what they're doing as a team and it's true they.."

Moola wrote:

"Guys ask junior why he thinks Pirates is the most attacking team while Sundowns has scored more goals in PSL. So who is the attacking team?"

TTee 1632⚽ joked:

"I am here for "pretenders""

AmandaM added:

"I remember the “first 20 minutes” my boys were untouchable 😮‍💨😮‍💨😩🤧 Idk what happened after that😔🤧"

m_vusani commented:

"How did they pretend? 😂😂😂😂 Eeeh football neh, we learn everyday."

Sam The Challenger reacted:

"No one hates Chiefs like Junior Khanye. What did they do to him 🤣😭"

Nabi explains why Kaizer Chiefs lost to Pirates

Briefly News earlier reported that Nasreddine Nabi explained why Kaizer Chiefs lost to Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

The Tunisian tactician is not happy with some of the things that happened in the match despite scoring first.

Source: Briefly News