Pcee became the latest Amapiano musician to open up about being taken advantage of in the popular genre

During his Instagram Live, Pcee accused his label of non-payment and also accused an Amapiano blog of sabotaging him

While Pcee didn't mention any names, netizens dragged Pcee's frequent collaborator Uncle Waffles and accused her of exploitation

Uncle Waffles scrutinised after Pcee opened up about Amapiano exploitation. Image: unclewaffles_, pcee.official

Popular producer and DJ Uncle Waffles is under the spotlight after singer Pcee joined a growing list of Amapiano singers who have opened up about exploitation within the genre. This comes after Amapiano vocalist, Sir Trill, recently set timelines ablaze when he claimed that he had been exploited by a well-known producer.

Pcee speaks out on Amapiano exploitation

A video shared by Amapiano blog @PianoConnectSA on X on Monday, 14 April, shows a visibly frustrated Pcee lamenting how he has never received a cent from his biggest hit. During the Instagram Live session, he also detailed how the record label prioritises the bigger artist while everyone else get 'peanuts'.

“That song, it's very big guys but I’ve never even gotten a cent from it. I’ve never gotten one Rand from that song. I’ve never,” he said.

The musician, born Khulekani Nxumalo, also accused an unnamed Amapiano blog of sabotage. Pcee also announced that he was quitting Amapiano as a genre after the release of his new EP. He said he wants to go to the United States to try his luck there.

“I’m really tired guys. I’m super tired. After my EP drops, I don’t think I wanna do Amapiano again. I’m gonna start afresh. I’m gonna delete everything. I really wanna leave Amapiano and start doing new things,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pcee's accusations

In the comments, netizens expressed differing opinions. While some sympathised with Pcee, others slammed him for not being business savvy and not listening to Sir Trill. While Pcee didn't mention any names, several netizens started criticising DJ Maphorisa and Uncle Waffles.

Here are some of the comments:

@GUMBI_92 argued:

“This happens even in hip-hop music, rather buy beats from producers and have the masters. Lyrics don't really pay apart from feature fees, the royalties are usually small.”

@Serogol83306849 said:

“Nah, this dude is lying. They once booked them on this lodge in Thulamahashe bush but they never showed up. They paid them deposit and never showed up to that event and even now, that deposit was never paid back. They should be exploited until they go back to school.”

@Mthokozisi_S_H responded:

“I can’t feel sorry for these dudes. Sir Trill came here and shed some light, but they continued thinking it wouldn’t happen to them.”

@MrBrackadash highlighted:

“I knew one day he will talk🤞🤣🤣🤣Someone once said Uncle Waffles doesn't pay artist she working with🤞😂”

@MrBrackadash replied:

“That time Uncle Waffles doesn't know how to produce 😭😭💀 yet people who worked hard are Pcee and Justin99.”

Uncle Waffles criticised after Pcee discussed exploitation in Amapiano. Image: pcee.official, unclewaffles

DJ Maphorisa responds to exploitation claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa responded to Sir Trill's exploitation claims with literal receipts.

Sir Trill had accused Madumane of not paying him his dues. DJ Maphorisa fired back with screenshots of his bank payment to Sir Trill accompanied by their conversations from the same month. In the caption, Porry accused Sir Trill of self-sabotage.

