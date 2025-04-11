Music executive turned podcast host, Nota Baloyi, made a tongue-in-cheek comment about longing for prison

Nota Baloyi served just over a fortnight at Johannesburg Prison, known as Sun City, in 2024 for contempt of court

His post sparked mixed reactions, with some slamming Nota for glamourising prison while others empathised with him

Speaking to Briefly News, Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)'s punishment

Bathong! Nota Baloyi has the internet buzzing after suggesting that he misses prison. But there’s a reason.

Nota Baloyi jokes about missing prison

Fresh from having Mzansi buzzing over his apology for his controversial comments during a February episode of DJ Sbu’s The Hustlers Corner SA, Nota Baloyi shared a tongue-in-cheek comment that left netizens in stitches.

Back in 2024, Nota served just over two weeks of his 60-day contempt of court sentence at Johannesburg Prison. He then completed the rest of his sentence under house arrest until January 2025.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, 9 April, Nota Baloyi lamented how the price of electricity has him wishing he was behind bars. He posted:

“Electricity prices will make you miss prison…”

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's joke

In the comments, several netizens found Nota Baloyi's joke relatable in light of South Africa's current economic situation, but not everyone found the joke amusing. Several netizens slammed Nota Baloyi for glamourising and promoting prison culture. Others mocked Nota Baloyi for making the most of his short stay behind bars.

Here are some of the reactions:

@IsaacMbongela said:

“I've never been in prison, and I don't even want to visit. I'll rather deal with electricity prices than go there.”

@majorisdaughter lamented:

“Ramaphosa has allowed some vultures to push electricity costs so high that makes it impossible for poor masses to afford it. Now they are coming with some more tax on top of that expensive electricity. When Ramaphosa leaves that presidency, people will be using wood to cook.”

@SizNonyane joked:

“😂🤣😂🤣 Hao few days nyana in prison and we are already here.”

@Daddy_waKhanya remarked:

“I said it😂Prisoners have more protection than us.”

@BennieSonamzi recounted:

“We had a guy in my village who was once arrested for 3 months, he spoke about jail all the time as if he spent 27 years behind bars.”

Nota Baloyi speaks on SAHRC punishment

It's clear that Nota Baloyi was joking because he definitely wouldn’t want to go back to the pen. This is shown by Nota's apologetic response when he was commissioned by the SAHRC to retract his offensive statements about white people.

Speaking to Briefly News, Nota clarified that it was never his "intention to hurt anyone.” He also pledged to work with the SAHRC in fulfilling its mandate.

