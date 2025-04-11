Nota Baloyi Jokes About Missing Prison, Netizens React: “Few Days in Prison and We’re Already Here”
- Music executive turned podcast host, Nota Baloyi, made a tongue-in-cheek comment about longing for prison
- Nota Baloyi served just over a fortnight at Johannesburg Prison, known as Sun City, in 2024 for contempt of court
- His post sparked mixed reactions, with some slamming Nota for glamourising prison while others empathised with him
- Speaking to Briefly News, Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)'s punishment
Bathong! Nota Baloyi has the internet buzzing after suggesting that he misses prison. But there’s a reason.
Nota Baloyi jokes about missing prison
Fresh from having Mzansi buzzing over his apology for his controversial comments during a February episode of DJ Sbu’s The Hustlers Corner SA, Nota Baloyi shared a tongue-in-cheek comment that left netizens in stitches.
Back in 2024, Nota served just over two weeks of his 60-day contempt of court sentence at Johannesburg Prison. He then completed the rest of his sentence under house arrest until January 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Taking to his X account on Wednesday, 9 April, Nota Baloyi lamented how the price of electricity has him wishing he was behind bars. He posted:
“Electricity prices will make you miss prison…”
Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's joke
In the comments, several netizens found Nota Baloyi's joke relatable in light of South Africa's current economic situation, but not everyone found the joke amusing. Several netizens slammed Nota Baloyi for glamourising and promoting prison culture. Others mocked Nota Baloyi for making the most of his short stay behind bars.
Here are some of the reactions:
@IsaacMbongela said:
“I've never been in prison, and I don't even want to visit. I'll rather deal with electricity prices than go there.”
@majorisdaughter lamented:
“Ramaphosa has allowed some vultures to push electricity costs so high that makes it impossible for poor masses to afford it. Now they are coming with some more tax on top of that expensive electricity. When Ramaphosa leaves that presidency, people will be using wood to cook.”
Nota Baloyi accuses Julius Malema of lying about white funding, SA reacts: "Can you prove that he’s lying?"
@SizNonyane joked:
“😂🤣😂🤣 Hao few days nyana in prison and we are already here.”
@Daddy_waKhanya remarked:
“I said it😂Prisoners have more protection than us.”
@BennieSonamzi recounted:
“We had a guy in my village who was once arrested for 3 months, he spoke about jail all the time as if he spent 27 years behind bars.”
Nota Baloyi speaks on SAHRC punishment
It's clear that Nota Baloyi was joking because he definitely wouldn’t want to go back to the pen. This is shown by Nota's apologetic response when he was commissioned by the SAHRC to retract his offensive statements about white people.
Speaking to Briefly News, Nota clarified that it was never his "intention to hurt anyone.” He also pledged to work with the SAHRC in fulfilling its mandate.
Nota Baloyi reacts to Julius Malema's claim
Nota Baloyi courted controversy after he renewed his attacks on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.
Baloyi suggested that Malema was lying about receiving donations from White South Africans.
This was after Malema mocked ActionSA politicians Herman Mashaba and Gayton McKenzie and made the bold claim that no white person could disrespect him because he has never received any donations from them.
Gareth Cliff labels Nota Baloyi a racist
Not everyone is feeling Nota Baloyi's apology after his controversial statements regarding white people. Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff called Nota Baloyi a racist.
As if that wasn't enough, Cliff declared that he would never invite Nota to his show because of his controversial comments about white people being an inferior species.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za