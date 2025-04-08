Nota Baloyi accuses Julius Malema of lying about white funding

Nota Baloyi has renewed his attacks on EFF president Julius Malema and accused him of lying about never receiving money from white people

Nota was responding to a video of Malema declaring that no white businessperson can disrespect him because he hasn't taken their money

Nota Baloyi's sentiments triggered a heated debate on social media with some users demanding evidence while others listed alleged white donors

Nota Baloyi responded to Julius Malema's claim about not receiving money from white businesspeople. Image: lavidaNOTA/X, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nota Baloyi stays ready to oppose Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema. One would expect Nota to take some time off social media after he folded and apologised for his controversial statements, but the music executive is already ruffling feathers,

Nota Baloyi accuses Julius Malema of lying

In a video shared by current affairs and entertainment blog MDNNews on X, Malema mocked ActionSA politicians Herman Mashaba and Gayton McKenzie. The EFF President also claimed that no white person can disrespect him because he has never received money from any of them.

“Imagine you get addressed by [Rob] Hersov on Facebook like a small boy. ‘Eh, Herman. I’m very happy. I’m very happy. Gayton told me. Gayton just called me, you know. You’re doing a good job. Wonderful. Wonderful. You know. Herman.’ No White man can say that about me. A white man comes in the morning to record himself so he can feel good. To feel good, he talks about me like that because I took his money. I’ve not taken any White man’s money, that’s why no White man can speak about me like a small boy,” Malema declared.

Nota Baloyi took to his X account on Tuesday, 8 April and accused Malema of lying. Nota responded:

“Liar…”

SA reacts to Nota Baloyi's accusation

Nota Baloyi’s response to Malema sparked a debate on social media. Several netizens urged Nota to produce evidence that Malema has received white capital while some backed the EFF’s leader’s claim. Others backed Nota and listed white business people who have allegedly funded Malema.

Here are some of the comments:

@Swiiiiiiidad_7 explained:

“He never personally received any money in the form of being told what to do and what not to do from and by a white person, unless it was business investments. Why call him a liar if you can't understand the context of what he is saying, or rather, meaning?”

@grootboom_G responded:

“Just like you when you claimed to have produced ‘Ngud’ by Kwesta?”

@Mjmakhanya111 claimed:

“Johann Rupert admitted that he gave him money 💰, so why is he lying?”

@factonlymatter alleged:

“Just about last year, the WMC gave EFF money through the mining sector and Patrice Motsepe.”

@ViruzzM queried:

“Can you prove that he’s lying?”

@OurLandBack highlighted:

“But they have been explaining over and over again that Mazzotti settled their IEC debt. That doesn’t mean Malema took money from him.”

Nota Baloyi backs Elon Musk against Malema

This isn't the first time Nota Baloyi has opposed Julius Malema. Briefly News reported that Baloyi sided with tech billionaire Elon Musk on X after he called Malema an international criminal.

The incident started when Musk reacted to a video of Julius Malema speaking against whiteness. Musk then declared Malema an international criminal.

