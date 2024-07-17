Sir Trill recently hung out with DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ at a club and took a photo together

This after Trill opened a can of worms that ignited his alleged feud with DJ Maphorisa

Meanwhile, Sir Trill has been working on music with Heavy K and recently dropped a snippet of their new song

Sir Trill recently hung out with DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ. Images: djtira, sir_trillsa, iamnaakmusiq

Sir Trill recently posed for a photo with DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ after seemingly exposing DJ Maphorisa for using him.

Sir Trill takes photo with DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ

Sir Trill's name has been topping social media trends since his revelations about a "grootman" exploiting him.

The singer revealed that he had never earned a cent from the songs he worked on, further alluding to DJ Maphorisa being responsible for his downfall in the industry.

While the topic continues to dominate social media trends, Trill appears to be slowly moving on from the drama.

In a photo dump posted by DJ Tira, the Afrotainment head honcho captured some cool moments from a gig, including a photo he took with NaakMusiQ and Sir Trill, who may have also been booked at the same event:

Sir Trill teases new song

Right after dropping some bombshells on the L-Tido Podcast, Sir Trill went on to announce that he has music on the way with Heavy K, and he finally gave fans a taste of what to expect in the new song:

This is how fans reacted to the snippet:

Prince Kaybee fires shots at DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee hurling insults at DJ Maphorisa.

This was after Porry fired shots at L-Tido simply to give Sir Trill a platform to voice his grievances, and Kaybee called him to order.

