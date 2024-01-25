The Economic Freedom Fighter's leader, Julius Malema, was in Ghana and spoke well of South Africans

He encouraged Ghanaians to study and find work in South Africa and said South Africans love peace

Netizens reacted both positively and negatively to his statements

EFF's Julius Malema called on Ghanaians to feel at home in Mzansi. Images: Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Junior Asiama/500px

The Economic Freedom Fighter's leader, Julius Malema, encouraged Ghana citizens to seek employment and further their education in South Africa. He emphasized how peaceful South Africans were and called for the Ghanaians to experience this personally.

Malema invites Ghanaians to South Africa

TimeLIVE said Malema gave a keynote speech at the Arise Ghana Dialogue hosted in Acra. He said that he felt like he was home when he was in Accra. He invited Ghanaians and encouraged them to feel at home in South Africa, as the residents love peace. He also responded to questions about Operation Dudula's Nhlanla Mohlauhi and accused him of hijacking the Operation Dudula movement for selfish reasons. He also believed that no politician can have a successful career by using xenophobia.

South Africans debate about his statements

Netizens on Facebook supported his statements and said that South Africans generally accept foreign nationals.

Kate Makola said:

"Brothers and sisters of Azania, you are welcome! A house divided cannot stand. A continent united becomes a force to be reckoned with."

Andile Mos added:

"Ya, SA ain't xenophobic. Only a few people are acting xenophobic, but the majority of the population isn't."

Some were unhappy with his words

Others, though, rejected his invitation.

Nicholas Bowen asked:

"Is he speaking about another South Africa we don't know about?"

Gerhard Petzer remarked:

"Hilarious! Crime stats say something completely different. Walk the streets of SA and find out the hard way!"

