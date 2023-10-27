Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of assault opened against gospel singer Ngwana Ledwaba

This is after the singer allegedly assaulted a mentally ill woman after she barged into her house

Netizens want Ledwaba to face the consequences of her actions and slammed her for not being informed about how to treat people with mental illness

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for four years.

South Africans slam Ngwana Ledwaba after cops investigated her for allegedly assaulting a mentally ill woman. Image: Ngwana Ledwaba

Source: Facebook

The Limpopo police are investigating a gospel singer who allegedly attacked a mentally ill woman who barged into her home. The video of the incident went viral and South Africans called the woman, a gospel artist, a hypocrite and demanded that she face the full might of the law.

Police investigating assault case

The Limpopo police said the incident happened on 14 October in GaMadiba village outside Polokwane. According to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the video was brought to the cops’ attention after the woman’s children saw her allegedly being assaulted in the clip.

The footage shows Ngwana Ledwaba, who owns the house, trying to get the mentally challenged lady out of her bedroom. According to TimesLIVE, she first attempts to remove her physically, and the woman escapes into a closet.

The lady, who tells another person in the room to record the incident, arrives with what appears to be a panga and tries to assault her with it.

Police added that the house owner had opened a case of malicious damage to property against the mentally challenged lady. The homeowner can be heard trying to contact law enforcement in the video and decides to act of her own accord. A case of assault has been opened against the woman. Click on this link to watch the video.

Gospel artist condemned by the public

Netizens slammed Ledwaba and demanded that she face the music.

Mphoza Obada said:

“She was supposed to know better and set a good example to society. Mentally ill people deserve to be treated with care, respect and dignity.”

Gilbert Motlhamme added:

“People need to be informed and educated about mental illnesses, especially in the rural areas.”

Louis Nchaxs pointed out:

“Let the musician face the music. She committed a crime and provided the evidence to incriminate herself.”

Mike McCarthy wanted to know:

“I wonder if she knew that the intruder was mentally ill.”

Ngwan Ledwaba apologises in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ngwana Ledwaba apologised in a TikTok video after the video of her allegedly assaulting a mentally ill woman went viral.

Ledwaba was shown in the video trying to remove the woman from her property and using questionable methods. At some point, it appeared she was trying to use a panga to threaten the woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News