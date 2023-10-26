Ngwana Ledwaba is in hot water after her video confronting and assaulting a woman trespassing in her home went viral

It's revealed that the gospel singer knew the woman she attacked despite her previous claims, and is facing condemnation

The community of Limpopo is requesting for Ledwaba to be banned from shows despite apologising for her actions

Gospel singer Ngwana Ledwaba says she's remorseful for attacking her mentally ill neighbour after her video went viral. Images: Ngwana Ledwaba

Gospel singer, Ngwana Ledwaba is in trouble after she assaulted a mentally challenged woman in her home. The viral video Ledwaba shared, shows the woman in the singer's house, with Ledwaba claiming the woman was naked and trespassing.

She has since caught fire for assaulting the woman with a panga, claiming she doesn't know the mentally challenged woman despite being from the same village.

Ngwana Ledwaba apologises for attacking the mentally challenged woman

Gospel singer, Ngwana Ledwaba is making waves on the internet from her viral video confronting and later attacking a woman allegedly trespassing in her home.

The woman known as Mma Mautla, allegedly suffers from bipolar disorder, a detail her community of Ga-Mashashane, Limpopo knows of - Ledwaba included.

In her video, the singer claimed that she did not know the woman, also stating that she was naked. However, the woman was dressed in what appeared to be a nightgown. Ledwaba apologized for her actions via social media:

"I apologise unreservedly for assaulting Mma Mautla, I could have handled the matter better and I am sorry for my violent behaviour."

Mma Mautla's daughter, Maitemogelo called Ledwaba out in a radio interview:

"She knows my mother's situation but still took videos of her calling her a witch."

Mzansi weighs in on Ngwana Ledwaba's actions

Social media was divided as online users shared opposing takes on Ledwaba's actions towards Mma Mautla:

Shonny_SA said:

"Well done to the famous singer. Her family was in danger and she stepped up!"

TMNLMNKRL responded:

"That's trespassing anything can happen!"

Deee___ asked:

"You are also negligent, cause how did you guys leave your sick mother to walk around in the streets alone and enter people's houses?"

Other netizens believe Ledwaba was wrong and should be punished for what she did:

p_stitch said:

"So sad...for the fact that they knew her mental status but still went on by torturing her and even filming it."

Questerr_ responded:

"Register a criminal case of assault with GBH. Ms Ngwana Ledwaba will spend due time in imprisonment."

Mayo6Tee commented:

"The fact that they know who she was and her mental status, but pretended like they don’t so they can expose her. People who sing 'Glory Glory' are the most evil ones."

