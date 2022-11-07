One of South Africa's top businesswomen was found dead in an upscale London hotel in August

The London Metropolitan Police treated the case as an unexpected death and claimed no foul play was involved

A person close to the family claims the UK coroner took out her heart which was not returned when the body was repatriated

LONDON - Police officers from the London Metropolitan Police are investigating the mysterious death of a South African businesswoman.

London police are investigating the death of Thandeka Hlongwa, whose body was found in the luxurious May Fair Hotel. Image: Hope of All Nations/Facebook & Mark Kerrison/Getty Images

Thandeka Hlongwa was found dead in the upmarket five-star hotel, The May Fair Hotel, in an exclusive London suburb. Hlongwa was pronounced dead on the scene on Saturday, 6 August.

The cause of the 40-year-old chartered accountant is still unknown, but the London Metropolitan Police said the death is not suspicious, News24 reported.

Hlongwa was the director of 30 businesses, from engineering and mining companies to financial consulting and investment firms. The successful businesswoman was laid to rest on 17 September after the family struggled to have Hlongwa's body repatriated back to South Africa.

A source close to Hlongwa's family claims that authorities returned her heart for tests, but the accountant's heart has still not been returned to the family.

Hlongwa was on holiday in Europe and decided to take a weekend trip to London at the time of her untimely death. According to The Sunday Times, her children travelled with her on the European getaway but were left with friends in Germany when she went to London.

Hlongwa's son remembers her as a fighter who protected her family at every turn; he said he cherished every moment he spent with his mother, who taught him to value the gift of time.

South Africans react to the open investigation into Hlongwa's death

Concerned South Africans speculated about what caused Thandeka Hlongwa's death on social media.

Below are some reactions:

@nataliemouton commented:

"RIP, beautiful lady "

@Billa_bonga asked:

"This is so crazy to me. What exactly happened here?"

@SpokyJama reacted:

"Yho "

@SiweShasha claimed:

"These deaths are too frequent now."

