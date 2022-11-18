Gomora actor Moshe Ndiki took to Instagram to appreciate media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo

Moshe dedicated his timeline to celebrating the media personality's 40th birthday; the two stars are best friends

Moshe gushed about how Thembisa is a prayer warrior in his life and further praised the stunning woman's beauty

Actor and social media sensation Moshe Ndiki and media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo are friendship goals.

Moshe Ndiki celebrated Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's 40th birthday by writing a heartfelt social media post. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe recently wrote a heartfelt letter to her bestie, who turned 40 on 16 November.

On Instagram, Moshe thanked Thembisa for being his pillar of strength in a lengthy post. According to the former YouTuber, Thembisa always includes him in her prayers.

"Thank you Theshy for being my prayer warrior when times get tough , thank you for praying with me when it’s good for it to last."

Moshe revealed that Thembisa is not only his best friend but also his soulmate.

"Sthandwa sam, my soulmate there aren’t enough words to express the love I have for you and what you mean to me."

The Gomora actor concluded the social media caption by complimenting Thembisa on her breathtaking beauty. Moshe claims that the former Our Perfect Wedding host does not look her age.

"Hayke if 40 looks like this then I can’t wait to turn 40♥️"

Moshe was intrigued by Thembisa's youthful appearance and wondered what he would look like when he turned 40.

Read comments from peeps below:

@pearl_mohlomi said:

"Stunning ❤️"

@theresamoila shared:

"Happy birthday filled with priceless memories and abundant blessings "

@mimi_tshabalala_ replied:

"Happy 40th birthday to her, and I love her too much "

@nanah_nyathi commented:

"Happy birthday to her❤️ She's Gorgeous ❤️"

@perseverancentunja wrote:

"Happy birthday sis Thembisa may God keep you vibrant, young as you are"

@thandiliciousngakz reacted:

"Welcome to the 40s Thembisa ❤️"

@evadiva811 also said:

"Welcome to the 4th floor....happy birthday, mummy ❤️"

@connieenhle also shared:

"Happy birthday Ku Sisi wethu. 40 looks so good to her, yho "

@khumz_m also wrote:

"40 never looked so good!! @thembisamdoda ✨"

@pumzab2gmail.com5 added:

"She's a darling ❤️"

