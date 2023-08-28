Mzansi was left divided after Monique Muller accused Katlego Maboe of failing to pay their son's school fees

Monique came with receipts on her Instagram stories and even accused the TV host of neglecting their son to spite her

While many showed support for Katlego and called Monique bitter, many are calling for Maboe to do right by his child

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Katlego Maboe's name landed on the trends list following Monique Muller's rant on Instagram.

The 'Deal or No Deal' host, Katlego Maboe, received unsolicited advice from South Africans regarding the co-parenting drama between him and Monique Muller. Image: @katlegomaboe, @moniquemullerofficial

Source: Instagram

Monique Muller 'exposes' Katlego Maboe

The mother of TV and radio personality Kaltego Maboe, Monique Muller, accused the presenter of failing to pay their son's school fees.

She claimed that this was done to spite her. They had a very public break-up after Maboe was humiliated on video when Monique confronted her about his alleged affair.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Are there any other 6-figure earning fathers refusing to pay their kid's school fees?

"It really be the celebs y’all fight for… that pleads poverty when it comes to taking care of their kids. And literally willing to let their child go without education. But plays ‘Father of the Year."

Netizens call for Maboe to do right by his son

On X, formerly known as Twitter, netizens gave their two cents on the scandal. Katlego gained support from people, but there also has been a visible amount of support for Monique.

Many social media users called Kaltego to pay their son's school fees.

Here are the mixed reactions:

@Vongani_B said:

"A father pays 100% of school fees, Katlego must just pay, buy uniform, and pay for transport. And the child stays with a mother."

@lavitosoul said:

"That woman got Katlego fired. She must also contribute, the guy lost a lot of money because of her."

@tshepho_malema said:

"You can't expect him to pay the ridiculous fees just because he is now working. If baby mama wants a school that needs a high fee she must also contribute. Katlago's bag was cut by the same person."

@Proudly012 said:

"If they can forgive each, sit down and speak about prioritizing their child."

@PatrickTue72284 said:

"A man must provide."

Ntsiki Mazwai calls Maboe out

Outspoken activist Ntsiki Mazwai called out Katlego Maboe for allegedly not paying for the school fees.

She labelled him a loser and blamed SA for enabling him.

"This guy is such a loser, OMG... and you all enabled him."

Monique Muller speaks to Briefly News

In a previous report from Briefly News, Monique Muller spoke about Katlego allegedly lying about his income.

She claimed that Maboe apparently lied about having monthly expenses from R25K to R75K, whereas documents claim he spends over R100K.

Monique also said she has no money to pay for attorneys anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News