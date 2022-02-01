The Cape Town Magistrate court has ruled in favour of Katlego Maboe and his ex-wife is not hiding the fact that she is unhappy

The two have dominated headlines for the past few years with their long battle involving accusations of infidelity, domestic abuse and child custody

Katlego is finally able to breathe a sigh of relief whereas Monique Muller feels that the justice system is not willing to support women

Katlego Maboe is finally able to rebuild his career knowing that the court has cleared him of all charges laid against him by Monique Muller. The former Outsurance personality has expressed his gratitude to the justice system while Monique shares that she still thinks he is guilty.

Monique Muller has expressed her displeasure with the court finding Katlego Maboe innocent. Image: @katlegomaboe and @moniquemuller684

Katlego Maboe's life was turned upside down in 2020 when a cheating scandal rocked his career and relationship. While the video of his former partner Monique Muller confronting him was making its rounds, the mother of his child filed a protection order against him, claiming he was abusive.

The two were finally able to bring their case to the court on Monday and TimesLIVE reports that Katlego was absolved of all charges. The media personality released the full court statement on social media that said the court failed to find a reason for a protection order.

As people took to the comments to wish Kat well on his journey to restoring his career to what it was, Monique took to her Instagram stories to vent about her feelings about the ruling. Muller made it clear that she feels her case was not heard.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about her version of events, Monique said:

"No court found Katlego innocent, that is his opinion."

