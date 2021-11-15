Katlego Maboe’s Ex Bae Monique Muller Debuts Her New Flame

Former Outsurance personality Katlego Maboe and his girlfriend had one of the messiest and most public breakups in Mzansi

After their relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal, the couple is now fighting a nasty legal battle to settle abuse allegations

Almost a year after their relationship infamously made headlines, Monique has moved on and she's not afraid to show it

Monique Muller is floating in a love bubble after sharing that she has a new man in her life. Katlego Maboe's ex-boo has found love with an old friend amidst her pending legal battle with the father of her child.

Katlego Maboe and Monique Muller are still waiting for an official court date to settle allegations of abuse. News24 reported that following their public cheating scandal, the former Expresso host was accused of physical abuse.

Katlego has since denied the allegations that he ever laid a hand on his ex-girlfriend but admitted to cheating on her. A year has gone by since his shenanigans were made public by Muller and the girl has certainly moved on.

Monique is a girl in love. TimesLIVE reports that the mother of one shared snaps cuddled up next to her new man on a night out. Although she covered his face, she revealed that the mystery man is someone she has known since 2016. Sharing snippets of her new lover with followers, she wrote:

"Because y'all are so nosy, here's a throwback of us in 2016. That's all you're getting."

Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller ignores the trolls while she awaits a court date

Briefly News reported that the case of Katlego Maboe and Monique Muller just continues to get messier with each month that they await a court date.

One thing that stays constant is that Muller has her eye on the end goal and is brushing off all of the hate along the way.

IOL reports that Katlego's best friends recently came out with some shocking allegations against Maboe's former lover Monique Muller. Volo claimed that he had witnessed some unsavoury treatment of his best friend by his ex-girlfriend.

