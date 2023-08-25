A heartbroken Soshanguve-based nail technician shared a video of how her nail salon was looted

The salon was completely ransacked with shelves and drawers empty and discarded items thrown all over the place

Netizens reacted with words of support and offered to donate items and services to help the woman rebuild her business

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A Soshanguve-base nail technician was left devasted after finding her salon in absolute ruins after it had been looted.

A Soshanguve nail tech was left distraught after finding her nail salon looted. Image: @mooibontlemosima/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows businesswoman's nail salon completely ransacked

A video shared by @mooibontlemosima shows the salon completely ransacked with shelves and drawers empty and discarded items thrown all over the place.

Starting a business is not easy. It takes a lot of courage to take the risk of starting your own business, especially when you don't know if it will be successful. It also takes a lot of determination to keep going when things get tough, which they inevitably will.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I nearly died when I woke up to this," @mooibontlemosima wrote.

Watch the heartbreaking footage below:

A business owner who has had their business looted would likely feel a range of emotions, including shock, anger, sadness, and fear. Judging by the post, @mooibontlemosima likely felt sad about the loss of her livelihood and the impact that the looting would have on their employees and customers.

Netizens react with words of support

Many netizens were left feeling heartsore for the woman and responded with encouraging messages and equipment donation offers. Others suspected that the looting could have been done by someone that she knows.

Kgaogelo commented:

" They took everything, but they can never take your skills ❤️you’ll come back up ."

MrsK_Lehasa asked:

"Where are you based? I am a beginner nail tech, but I don't mind donating my stuff to you."

mmanthe said:

"It's someone you know."

Tumisang wrote:

"Hi baby girl, where are you based? I can go through my stuff and see if I can assist you with anything. I don't have much, but I can give."

Thando Cebekhulu commented:

"Deal with them traditionally."

ks_meetymsekganye wrote:

"It's definitely someone you know because what are they going to do, Ka dilo tsa manala?. I'm sorry sis. May God bless you with multiple salons."

Joburg nail tech reveals on TikTok that she charges over R3k for a set of nails

In another story, Briefly News reported that the cost of maintaining a well-groomed appearance will have you taking on a second job. A nail tech from Johannesburg charges over R3k for some of her bougie sets, and Mzansi people had to take a minute.

Women are expected to have their nails, hair, lashes, tans and all the things done, but do some men know how much that costs to maintain?!

TikTok user @thenailboxbysamantha is a talented nail tech from Johannesburg who clearly only services the wealthy. Sis dropped a video in which she showed off some of her impressive work along with what she charges for these showstoppers – it will have you choking on your own spit!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News