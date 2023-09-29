Monique Muller, Katlego Maboe's baby mama, has shared evidence of financial abuse, including private emails, amid accusations that the star refused to pay for their son's private school fees

Muller posted a screenshot of Maboe's email stating that they had not reached an agreement on their son's education, and their attorneys were handling the matter

This revelation comes after Muller accused Maboe of financial mistreatment and sparked controversy on social media

Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller has finally shared receipts of the financial abuse that she has accused the Deal or No Deal SA star of. Muller stunned Mzansi when she posted a screenshot of the star's private emails.

Katlego Maboe's ex Monique Muller posted screenshots of his private email on Instagram.

Katlego Maboe's baby mama leaks his private messages

Monique Muller has had enough of social media users accusing her of ranting about her famous baby daddy Katlego Maboe for clout. The Cape Town-based woman made a stir on social media when she accused the Expresso host of abusing her financially.

Katlego Maboe was accused of refusing to foot the bill for their son's school fees, yet he is demanding that the son should go to a private school. Speaking to Briefly News at the time, Muller said her ex was refusing to sign papers for an affordable school for their son.

Taking to her Instagram stories almost a month after calling out her baby daddy, Monique Muller stunned social media users with a screenshot of one of Katlego Maboe's private emails. In the message, the star claimed that there were certain arrangements that he and Muller have in place concerning their son's education. Part of the email read:

"Miss Muller and I have not reached an agreement in this regard and our attorneys are dealing with the issue."

Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller leaked the star's private emails.

Katlego Maboe’s baby mama slams racist remarks against her following her deadbeat accusations against star

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller has finally addressed the race comments that were made about her on social media.

Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller has taken to her Instagram page to react to the racist remarks that were made about her following her rants against the Deal or No Deal SA host.

