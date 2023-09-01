Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller has broken her silence following racist remarks that were made about her

The stunner charted social media trends after she accused the Deal or No Deal SA presenter of financial abuse

Reacting to the comments about her race, Muller said there was going to be a major uproar if people had mentioned a black woman's race

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller has finally addressed the race comments that were made about her on social media.

Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller has addressed the racist remarks against her. Image: @moniquemullerofficial and @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Monique Muller claps back at racist remarks

Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller has taken to her Instagram page to react to the racist remarks that were made about her following her rants against the Deal or No Deal SA host.

Monique Muller left social media split when she called out Katlego Maboe. The stunner accused her baby daddy of financial abuse and refusing to take care of their son even though he is capable.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The accusations caused people to share mixed reactions. Some said Monique Muller was being problematic because she is a coloured woman.

Taking to her Instagram page, Muller said people love saying bad things about coloured people and yet they don't get offended. She also noted that there was going to be a major social media backlash if the tables were turned. She said:

"Y’all like to talk smack about coloured people and be like, this is why you shouldn’t be dating a coloured woman….but because it’s coloured people, we don’t get offended?

"If we were saying this about a black woman, we would be at war…There would be a war on racism right now."

Mzansi gives Katlego Maboe advice amid school fees drama, peeps divided: “Please pay 101% school fees”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular television host Katlego Maboe's name landed on the trends list following his baby mama Monique Muller's rant on Instagram.

TV and radio personality Kaltego Maboe's estranged wife, Monique Muller, accused the presenter of failing to pay their son's school fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News