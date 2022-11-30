An influencer was heavily blasted for taking videos at DJ Sumbody's funeral for her YouTube channel

Social media users felt the stunner Bontle Maela was being disrespectful and was not supposed to record videos

Responding to the backlash, Bontle said there was nothing wrong with her updating her fans on what was happening at the funeral

A YouTuber named Bontle Maela came under fire from social media users for using the late Amapiano star DJ Sumbody's funeral as YouTube content.

The Ayepyep club owner, who died tragically in the early hours of Sunday, 19 November, together with his driver, was buried on 26 November. The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker's funeral was attended by the who's who of the showbiz industry, including Cassper Nyovest, Khuli Chana and EFF leader Julius Malema.

According to ZAlebs, an influencer name Bontle Maela was among those who went to pay their last respects to the star. She also kept her followers in the loop by recording everything that went down, including the food that was served.

Taking to social media, the influencer said those trolling her should get serious counselling because there was nothing wrong with what she did. She said:

“I went to the funeral to pay my last respects because I loved him. I did not go there for the content, I cried yes because a funeral is sensitive and I was hurt. Just because I was hurt doesn’t mean I can’t take a video."

