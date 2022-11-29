Will Smith has responded to critics who are threatening to boycott his highly anticipated film titled Emancipation

Fans said the movie release was too soon given the Oscars scandal where the star slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage

Responding to the backlash, Smith said people should not penalise other people who worked with him on the project because of a mistake he made

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Will Smith has weighed in on some of his fans who are threatening to boycott his upcoming movie, Emancipation, because of the scandal that happened at this year's Oscar Awards.

Will Smith has responded to threats to boycott his upcoming movie 'Emancipation.' Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A recap for those who live under the rocks - Will smith made headlines after slapping comedian Chris Rock across the face after Chris had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fans said it is still too early for Will Smith to release any projects despite the fact that he apologized. According to Geo.TV, the After Earth star said he was having sleepless nights over the issue as other teammates may suffer the consequences of his actions. He said:

"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film. My hope is that my team isn't penalised at all for my actions."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Variety reports that Smith begged his fans to watch the movie as it is one of the biggest projects for some of his co-stars. He added:

"I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready. My deepest concern is my team – Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for."

The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco blasted for deceiving fans about her body transformation

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that social media users are not buying The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco's claims that she now has a snatched body.

The media personality turned heads when she recently posted snaps claiming she had worked hard for her perfect hourglass figure.

According to ZAlebs, LaConco shared another video showing off her 'new body' again, and peeps shared unfiltered responses. Some said she had gone under the knife, while others claimed she was deceiving her fans with the doctored pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News