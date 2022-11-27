The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has been turning heads with her new body

The star has been claiming that she changed her diet and exercised vigorously to achieve a perfect body shape, but peeps are not believing

Social media users who met the star in person claimed that she was not looking like what she was posting on social media

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star LaConco has been accused of misleading her fans. Image: @_laconco.

Source: Instagram

Social media users are not buying The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco's claims that she now has a snatched body.

The media personality turned heads when she recently posted snaps claiming she had worked hard for her perfect hourglass figure.

According to ZAlebs, LaConco shared another video showing off her 'new body' again and peeps shared unfiltered responses. Some said she had gone under the knife, while others claimed she was deceiving her fans with the doctored pictures.

@ElaninQ said:

"So none of y’all actually see that she’s wearing a waist trainer ? She just lost a little bit of weight her body always been like this."

@Don_Sky12 commented:

"She still needs to also cut off below armpits from the back."

@KatZelicoius added:

"But she tagged dr pert in her post, a re bana why are they still going to a dr that they still need to photoshop themselves before posting smh while in person it’s a different story!?"

@laudyoliphant added:

"Can she take off the waist trainer? We want to see how she looks without it."

Source: Briefly News