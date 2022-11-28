LaConco no longer eats for flavour but consumes what her body needs, she proudly confessed about her latest body transformation

Jacob Zuma's baby mama's fans also praised her hard work, sending fire emojis on her online posts

Inspired by the Real Housewives of Durban star's transformation, other South African celebrities shared their transformation stories too

Nonkanyiso Conco, who is affectionately known as LaConco, is all over social media for all the right reasons. After three years of hard work and dedication, LaConco's body transformation gives it all.

LaConco is super proud of her body transformation. Image: @_laconco

According to an article by TimesLive, she said that it hadn't been an easy journey. The Real Housewives of Durban star said she had to try different ways to lose weight.

LaConco took to her socials and shared a snap of her looking beautiful. In a candid post, the mother told fans it's been a tough three years since her journey began. She admitted it wasn't an easy process, saying it can be uncomfortable too.

"I no longer eat for flavour, but I consume what my body needs. I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo.

"This post is to appreciate the great team that has brought me closer to the body of my dreams.

"The aim is not to be slim, but well shaped, beautiful skin and healthy. Ngiyabonga kakhulu ngane zakwethu." she said in an Instagram post.

The bombshell also mentioned that the time it took was proof of the saying, "things take time".

According to IOL, other celebrities which included Unathi Nkayi, Basetsana Kumalo, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Kefilwe Mabote and Anele Mdoda, to name a few, were all in awe of her new look.

"My friend, I’m literally screaming, you look soooooo amazing. I’m so happy for you. Waze wamuhle," commented actress Innocent Sadiki.

Fellow celeb Jojo Robinson, shares her transformation too

Other celebs also shared their transformation stories. Real Housewives of Durban cast member Jojo Robinson shared her story in July this year.

Her fans were part of the journey all the way through. Jojo shared that she wanted to tell fans her story because women often act like they have all-natural bodies when they don't.

Jojo went on to say there's nothing wrong with surgery if that's what a person wants:

"Too often women are left with no-one to ask when they want help or advice from another woman, because everyone out here 'knows nothing on the subject'.

"I'm all too happy to be honest and share my journey with whoever wants to tag along." she said.

Rachel Kolisi shows off incredible weight loss after just 25 days of healthy living and lifestyle changes

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi also had an incredible weight loss transformation after strict changes.

She shared before-and-after pictures of her new and more toned body on Instagram.

Over the past 25 days, she has adopted a more disciplined approach to eating and exercising. Rachel cut out sugar and meat and practised intermittent fasting.

