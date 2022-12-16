Congratulations are in order for the former Uzalo star Thandeka Zulu who recently tied the knot with her husband Sabelo Ngema

The actress and singer took to social media to give fans a sneak peek inside her umembeso ceremony

Fans and other celebrities have since flooded the comments section to congratulate the love birds

Thandeka Zulu and her now husband who is also a singer, Sabelo Ngema, have been together for almost ten years. The pair also have a four-year-old baby.

The actress opened up to Zimoja about her big day. She told the publication that they received overwhelming support from the community, friends, and family.

She also shared that they decided to prioritize other things like buying a house, a car, and building their business before getting married.

"By the time we got married, I was already a wife in a way. We were just not in a hurry to do the wedding. We come from humble beginnings, our mons [sp] both not working, and we needed to achieve certain goals before getting married. So, we made sure we take care of our families first, buy a house, get our businesses off the ground, and last year I bought a car. So, we felt this was the right time," Thandeka said as quoted by the publication.

People have since congratulations Thandeka and Sabelo on Instagram, @asandiswalumko said:

"You guys look beautiful together may God keep on blessing your union darlings❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@coolanic22 wrote:

"This day was AMAZING .. How great of the weather, Ai bohhhhhh iZulu MaZulu luthooooooooo ukuhlupha ❤️❤️❤️"

@somethingin_sane:

"Congratulations hun your day was beautiful "

