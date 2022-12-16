Jay-Z has come under fire for humiliating a fan by pointing out that they brought a fake viny for his signature

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter and quickly went viral among online users who weighed in

The chaotic clip elicited mixed reactions, with some people calling out the American superstar and others commenting on other amusing aspects of the video

Jay-Z has gone viral after refusing to sign a fan's fake vinyl.

Source: Getty Images

On Twitter, @XXL shared the video, which got a lot of people talking.

In the clip, the American rapper is seen signing vinyl for a small group of his fans. When Jay reached a certain stan, he discovered that their vinyl was a knockoff of the original.

The star simply refused to autograph the vinyl, and the act was not taken lightly by online fans. They chastised the rapper, saying he should have simply signed the vinyl rather than embarrassing his fan.

The entire video is chaotic, with all of Jay's fans trying to get his attention. Some even began dropping some bars, leaving netizens in stitches.

@TolaniOluwole1 said:

"He said what he said and I don’t blame him. It’s 2 weeks until 2024 and ninjas out here with that fake vinyl"

@JuannyHam shared:

"Nothing worst than someone rapping at you when you are just trying to live lol."

@JoshO_Cam1 replied:

"Jay-Z is different bro. He spotted the fake vinyl through all the fan's autographs and cameras flicking and the guy rapping."

@ndo3ske7 commented:

"He probably didn't have enough money to buy it. It doesn't matter. Just sign it. It's people like him/her who made you famous"

@QuintaChante wrote:

"Now why didn’t he at least blame the DVD man or something He just walked away lol. The disrespect lol."

@xxxxxxxxxtal reacted:

"I'd rather bring an artist a piece of paper if I'm that broke that I gotta show a bootleg vinyl. It's like showing a painter an AI replica of their work. Mad insulting. I'd hope Jay would have had no problem signing a rhyme book, notebook, or whatever."@itsmecameron18

@itsmecameron18 also said:

"I would have ended it on the spot."

@Naivedyam9 also shared:

"Why not sign it anyway?? Maybe he’s a big fan who couldn’t afford the original and wanted him to sign it on something which is connected to the rapper rather than a plain piece of paper? Big L from Jay Z."

@MLowary added:

"You guys do know all this signed merchandise will appear online and at auctions, for hundreds and thousands of dollars and the buyer is out of there money cause they just brought bootleg merchandise ‍♂️"

