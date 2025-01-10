Mzansi Questions Tsekeleke and Dr Malinga’s Relationship: “Malinga Is Exploiting Him Big Time”
- The South African influencer Tsekeleke and his estranged manager, Dr Malinga, have made headlines again
- Many netizens questioned the tension and where their relationship stands as a manager and an artist
- A video of the well-known influencer Tsekeleke begging people to book him went viral on social media
Many people have questioned the relationship between Dr Malinga and the well-known influencer Tsekeleke.
Recently, a viral video of Tsekeleke begging netizens to book him circulated on social media.
This was after the star and his girlfriend, Black Cat, made headlines on social media after they were caught disguising themselves as homeless people begging for money.
The video was captioned:
"What’s going on between Tsekeleke and Dr Malinga?"
Netizens weigh in on Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke's relationship
Shortly after the video of Tsekeleke went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section as they weighed in on his relationship with Dr Malinga. Here's what they had to say:
@shaz___m said:
"Please book Tsekeleke guys."
@Mvulazane4 wrote:
"Malinga is exploiting him big time."
@Rathipa_Rampedi replied:
"Hopefully he didn't sign some contract that prevents him from performing on himself."
@Bongs_Mahlangu replied:
"Lol, I’m not following these stories, but I’m sad on behalf of this boy shem ngoba. He might not even get those bookings."
@Madumetja__M08 mentioned:
"Morgan Mohlala gave him 100k.He says he wants to buy new clothes but Malinga is refusing with it. Things haven't been the same since then."
@Kingfatic wrote:
"If you have doubts about the truth in what Tsekeleke is saying about Dr Malinga exploiting his artists. Go ask the artists that were signed under his label before. Even more so, those from his own kasi Hammanskraal."
Dr Malinga gives up on managing Tsekeleke after receiving threats
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga parted ways with Tsekeleke after receiving threats from his family.
Social media is buzzing after Dr Malinga revealed that he was ending his working relationship with Tsekeleke
