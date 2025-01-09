Tsekeleke and Black Cat made headlines on social media recently as they were spotted dressed like homeless people

It was alleged that the known influencer and his lover disguised themselves as homeless people, asking for donations

This sparked outrage on social media as many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions

Tsekeleke and Black Cat disguised themselves as homeless people. Image: @snl24/@mlu_7

South African known influencer Tsekeleke and his lover Black Cat made headlines on social media.

Why Tsekeleke and Black disguised themselves as the homeless

The Briefly News Entertainment Awards winner, Tsekeleke, became the talk of the town after he and his lover went viral on social media for the stunt they recently pulled.

Earlier, the news and gossip page MDNews shared a picture of the couple disguising themselves as homeless people in Pretoria and asking for donations. This came after the star accused his manager, Dr Malinga, of pocketing a R100K donation that was meant for him.

The post reads:

"Black Cat and Tsekeleke sparked outrage after they were spotted dressed as homeless people on the streets of Pretoria, asking for donations. Their actions have left many people online frustrated and angry, with critics accusing them of being insensitive to the real struggles faced by those who are genuinely homeless and in need."

Netizens react to the picture

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple disguising themselves as homeless people for money. Here's what they had to say:

@Presidento78477 questioned:

"What are they up to anyway?"

@Oracle5152 commented:

"January is gonna reveal a lot of creative ways of making money."

@Inenekazi1 replied:

"Maybe South Africa is a psych ward and everyone is a patient."

@cbo_cbonelo said:

"Everybody wants that January top trend on the calendar."

@VuyoNgcobo19 wrote:

"Malinga was doing a good job with Tsekeleke, this Black Cat is destroying whatever Tsekeleke built with Malinga."

Dr Malinga gives up on managing Tsekeleke after receiving threats

