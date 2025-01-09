Uthando Nesthembu fans called Musa Mseleku out for being a hypocrite and contradicting his words on the show

Mseleku advised his sons not to marry women with children, but fans saw a photo of him and MaNgwabe's other child before they got married

Fas defended Musa, saying he was probably speaking from experience, while others said he had double standards

It is not easy being in the public eye, as your life gets scrutinised all the time. Mzansi's favourite family is also not immune to public opinion, and Musa Mseleku was recently put on blast.

'Uthando Nesthembu' fans slammed Musa Mseleku's advice to his sons on marrying baby mamas. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Fans slam Musa Mseleku's double standards

Mseleku's words have come back to haunt him. A fan of the hit reality TV show Uthando Nesthembu started a debate after seeing a photo of MaNgwabe with her firstborn son, celebrating his graduation.

Musa Mseleku, being the proud stepfather he is, also attended the momentous occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

P nems Collection posted of Musa Mseleku attending MaNgwabe's son's graduation ceremony. In the Facebook post, the user said Mseleku advised his sons not to marry baby mamas, but he did not take his own advice back in the day.

"So Mseleku told his sons not to marry women with kids, but he did. Let me mind my own business."

Mzansi split on Mseleku's baby mama stance

The Facebook post sparked a massive debate, with people saying Mseleku was probably speaking from experience.

Noks Zee Simelane said:

"He is saying that because he saw the disadvantages of that. He said that because he has experienced it."

Noluvo Mahlalutye stated:

"He's teaching his sons not to be deadbeats."

Nkosy Xingwana argued:

"I think he learnt his lesson. So he does not want his boys to go through the same thing."

Melokuhle Melusi Khabako Mhlanga joked:

"He's scared of MaNgwabe."

Esethu Ndabakazi Mpikipo argued:

"I think he only said that because he saw how wrong that was."

Amanda exclaimed:

"Oh, so he is also a stepfather! This means he does not like being one since he is advising his boys otherwise. I mean, his own daughter has children out of wedlock."

Abigail Mohapanele hailed:

"Keep on working hard MaNgwabe. You will reap the benefits later, Congratulations are in order."

Is Mpumelelo Mseleku looking for a new girlfriend?

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku spoke about the dating pool in 2025, sparking speculations that he wants a new girl.

The young Mseleku Jr, son of businessman Musa Mseleku, is also interested in following in his father's footsteps of getting into polygamy.

Source: Briefly News