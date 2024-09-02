Chidimma Adetshina was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, and her win sparked controversy

Tempers flared between South Africans and Nigerians, with Mzansi celebrating Chidimma while some Nigerians were livid

The new Miss Universe Nigeria penned a message of gratitude after she won, saying her dreams came true

South Africans flocked to Chidimma Adetshina's comments section when she was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria. Some people took jabs at Nigerians who were not happy about her win.

Mzansi and Nigerians locked horns over Chidimma Adetshina. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma celebrates being crowned Miss Universe Nigeria

Following her epic win, Chidimma Adetshina penned a message expressing gratitude and was in awe that her dreams had come true.

"What an incredible journey this has been. Standing here as Miss Universe Nigeria is a dream come true, and I am deeply honoured and humbled to wear this crown tonight. I want to dedicate this crown to God Almighty, who has been my strength through every trial and triumph. Without His grace, I wouldn’t be standing here today. I am forever grateful," Chidimma wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Chidimma also acknowledged all of the ladies who were in the running and said the crown was not a symbol of beauty. Thanking her family, she said:

"Special thanks to my family who has stood by me through every challenge, every tear, and every victory, this is for you. Your love and support have been my foundation."

SA and Nigeria lock horns

The comments section was a mess with people throwing insults at one another and Chidimma herself. While others celebrated her, many others expressed their frustration.

marveyr complained:

"Some girls actually went through the due process , auditioned and you people gave the crown to someone that didn't even choose to represent you in the first place. Is that a way of telling the other girls that they're not good enough? Even when you announced top 5, you guys only played Chidimma's video. How does that make sense. What message are you trying to pass across to young and aspiring girls. Is the crown meant for pity?"

halalamasiya said:

"Flew her over to give her the crown. What an interesting country."

official_letticia argued:

"Chidimma spent only 5 days in Nigeria and went on to win Miss Nigeria over women who spent their entire lives there. Nigerians have to hurt themselves to spite us."

praise6645 lashed:

"You just marred the reputation of the MUN organization. I will say that Miss Universe Nigeria doesn't allow contestants to do their official Mun headshot and make-up irrespective of the distance, but what happened? No one is allowed to join when a voting poll is open. What happened? You would have extended the invitation letter next year instead of handing her over the crown at expense of those girls who went through all the procedures. Remember, Royalty is not a Pity party, and also remember her crown went down to the floor immediately after the hand over from Miss Universe 2023, crowns falls, but it's don't get to the floor and Remember that Universe World will scale the procedures of her winning and I wish her luck, may the universe protect her."

Miss SA congratulates Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mia Le Roux hailed Chidimma Adetshina on winning Miss Universe Nigeria.

She said she is excited to compete alongside her in Mexico this November.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News