A TikTok video of a varsity student hilariously dealing with a telesales marketer has got people talking

The student decided to get real about her financial struggles, leaving netizens laughing at her candid response

South Africans loved the relatable clip, and are praising her honest approach to the spam caller

A woman's conversation with an insurance telemarketer was captured Image: @aphiwerh_mjaja

Source: TikTok

Spam calls can be annoying, but this varsity student turned it into a hilarious TikTok moment!

Student opens up about her finances

A video of her responding to an insurance sales call has viewers in stitches. She is seen giving the caller a dose of her financial reality.

“I’m a student, I’m not working, and I don’t have money. Right now I am hungry, and I don’t even have enough for bread!”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After the call ended, she laughed with her friend in the UKZN res room, amused at the company’s attempt to sell her a policy.

Funny TikTok video spreads laughter

The clip posted on the account @aphiwerh_mjaja is pure comedy gold, quickly racking up 216k views in just two days.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users are raving about her no-nonsense response because it was refreshing and relatable.

See some comments below:

@user43234101243 said:

"And you really have no money sisi, I’ve just confirmed."

@SandisaMazibuko♱ posted:

“Right now I’m hungry was so loud. 😭😭😭"

@_.lamide shared:

"Tell me why Old Mutual keeps calling me telling me to invest in a funeral cover. 😭😭"

@tracyleearendse asked:

"I wanna know why are they persistent. If we said no why do we even need to explain ourselves? Is no not enough?"

@Pule asked:

"Did she hang up or you did? Who hung up? So they want you to listen to their stories but can't listen to you?"

@KonkeGumede🐂 stated:

"Wish I had that much energy."

@Daydreamer💗💗💗 typed:

"These people are so annoying. 😭😭🤬🤬"

@LaeeqaVorajee added:

"I also tell them this. 😂😂😂 They feel so bad for me. 😂"

Anele blasts rude telesales insurance callers

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda spoke on behalf of her followers when she blasted rude telesales insurance callers who kept calling her phone.

The media personality headed to her social media page to remind the telesales agents that they call her during her time, so they must behave accordingly.

Source: Briefly News