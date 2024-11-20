Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina's catwalk coach shared a TikTok video of her transformation

The controversial Miss Universe first runner-up looked elegant and confident in the short video montage

Many social media users and fans applauded Chidimma's catwalk coach on a job well done

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina's catwalk coach showed a clip of her transformation. Images: @jonnyb_concept

Source: Instagram

When preparing for a pageant, contestants focus not only on crafting their answers but also on perfecting their stage presence and overall presentation.

A catwalk coach who worked with Chidimma Adetshina proudly showcased her stunning transformation, highlighting the finesse that brought her confidence to life on the main stage.

Chidimma Adetshina struts her stuff

After Chidimma was announced as the first runner-up for Miss Universe 2024, her catwalk coach, Jonny B, took to his TikTok account (@jonnyb_concept) to share a video montage of the beauty queen's catwalk progression.

The clip showed Chidimma strutting and perfecting her walk with Jonny B, showing all her confidence despite making controversial headlines in South Africa.

Watch the transformation video below:

Chidimma Adetshina's catwalk gets love

Social media users took to the comment section to applaud Jonny B's work and raved about Chidimma and her work ethic.

@nigerian_prince212 said to the catwalk coach:

"You trained her very well. Well done, Sir."

@davidtukura0 told the online community:

"This queen is not lazy! She was working hard behind the scenes!"

@qwavie added in the comments:

"This woman should write a book. Whoever raised her did such a great job."

@evrythinglibra, who enjoyed the clip, said to app users:

"You know he's a coach! His hand movements are so much more controlled! I love this."

@ddoctor_adandufuechara1 told Jonny B:

"You did a great job. You are also a winner."

An appreciative @concyemerald5_ commented:

"We love you. Thank you so much for putting our girl through."

@kipnitrealwithoziamara advised the man:

"Now edit this video again and add her walks in the competition bit by bit."

Miss Universe called out for snubbing Chidimma Adetshina

Briefly News also reported that the Miss Universe organisation congratulated all the runners-up on their official Facebook page, except for Chidimma.

Fans of the beauty queen called out the organisation for snubbing Chidimma, calling it discrimination.

Source: Briefly News