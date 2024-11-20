“You Trained Her Well”: Internet Applauds Catwalk Coach Showing Chidimma Adetshina’s Transformation
- Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina's catwalk coach shared a TikTok video of her transformation
- The controversial Miss Universe first runner-up looked elegant and confident in the short video montage
- Many social media users and fans applauded Chidimma's catwalk coach on a job well done
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
When preparing for a pageant, contestants focus not only on crafting their answers but also on perfecting their stage presence and overall presentation.
A catwalk coach who worked with Chidimma Adetshina proudly showcased her stunning transformation, highlighting the finesse that brought her confidence to life on the main stage.
Chidimma Adetshina struts her stuff
After Chidimma was announced as the first runner-up for Miss Universe 2024, her catwalk coach, Jonny B, took to his TikTok account (@jonnyb_concept) to share a video montage of the beauty queen's catwalk progression.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
The clip showed Chidimma strutting and perfecting her walk with Jonny B, showing all her confidence despite making controversial headlines in South Africa.
Chidimma Adetshina claims she shook the universe in recent post, SA reacts: "With a stolen identity"
Watch the transformation video below:
Chidimma Adetshina's catwalk gets love
Social media users took to the comment section to applaud Jonny B's work and raved about Chidimma and her work ethic.
@nigerian_prince212 said to the catwalk coach:
"You trained her very well. Well done, Sir."
@davidtukura0 told the online community:
"This queen is not lazy! She was working hard behind the scenes!"
@qwavie added in the comments:
"This woman should write a book. Whoever raised her did such a great job."
@evrythinglibra, who enjoyed the clip, said to app users:
"You know he's a coach! His hand movements are so much more controlled! I love this."
@ddoctor_adandufuechara1 told Jonny B:
"You did a great job. You are also a winner."
An appreciative @concyemerald5_ commented:
"We love you. Thank you so much for putting our girl through."
@kipnitrealwithoziamara advised the man:
"Now edit this video again and add her walks in the competition bit by bit."
Miss Universe called out for snubbing Chidimma Adetshina
Briefly News also reported that the Miss Universe organisation congratulated all the runners-up on their official Facebook page, except for Chidimma.
Fans of the beauty queen called out the organisation for snubbing Chidimma, calling it discrimination.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za