DJ Sbu was recently bullied into helping the street vendor he previously humiliated in a viral video

Sbudah was seen dropping off a case of MoFaya to the vendor and gave him some money as a token of his apology

Netizens are impressed with their work, while others continued to call Sbu out for his behaviour

DJ Sbu gifted the street vendor packs of MoFaya and some money. Images: Instagram/ djsbulive, Twitter/ djsbu

DJ Sbu recently took back his words after humiliating a street vendor and gave him a huge surprise.

How did DJ Sbu apologise to the street vendor?

Just days after sharing a video mocking a street vendor for not selling his MoFaya energy drink, DJ Sbu has been feeling the heat from fellow South Africans; he couldn't even promote his music.

Sbudah recorded a video attempting to buy MoFaya from a vendor who did not sell the drink and criticised him:

"You're losing R200; what type of hustler is this?"

After being dragged online over his behaviour, Sbu shared another video of himself after returning to the gentleman with a case of MoFaya to sell as well as R200:

"So now you're selling MoFaya!"

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Sbu's apology

Netizens are impressed at how being bullied changed DJ Sbu:

SneKhumaloSA was impressed:

"Lol, I love it when Black Twitter bullies a celebrity into doing the right thing."

queenshokane wrote:

"South Africans will bully you into being a humanitarian."

TrickyRedDevs said:

"That’s what you should’ve done the first time. Not embarrass him like you did."

Sbu's apology left a sour taste in netizens' mouths, with many calling him out for being a horrible person:

WellofPeace05 was curious:

"I wonder if you would have done the same thing if Twitter didn't give you some hard time."

RoninDexx said:

"You're making his job harder. He knows his market, which is why he never stocked your product."

Qhawe5654 called Sbu out:

"You are using this guy to push your business now."

DJ Sbu congratulates Chidimma Adetshina

In more DJ Sbu updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ showing love to Chidimma Adetshina after being crowned the first runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant.

Mzansi wasn't impressed with Sbudah and called him out for not celebrating Mia Le Roux.

