DJ and businessman Sbusiso Leope, better known as DJ Sbu recently faced the wrath of netizens after a video of him mocking a street vendor went viral.

In the video, the businessman dismissed the hawker for not selling his energy during, MoFaya. After it went viral and he received backlash, DJ Sbu apologised to the man and gave him MoFaya to sell. But the street vendor's son was hurt by the Sbu's action.

@kgosi_manyele took to his TikTok account with tears and told Sbu how he did not like what he did to his father. He even told him to come and get the MoFaya he gave to his dad.

Street vendor's son angry at DJ Sbu

@♥️Lethabolahae♥️ wrote:

"Dj Sbu apologized or not, it doesn't matter.. bt let the guy vent, only he knows the pain of his father being humilated so please let him vent."

@Mzukulu kaMbombela commented:

"DJ sbu doesn't understand business,pleople are selling what are in demand 🫴, mofaya is not in demand. I never drink mofaya and I'm not evening planning to try it since usbu ebukela phansi abantu."

@Pulane Kgati said:

"The guy is right for being angry because bottom line is DJ SBU wasn't going to apologize if the video didn't go viral, and he was not genuine let's face the fact this is heart breaking 💔."

