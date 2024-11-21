Things are not looking good for DJ Sbu after his behaviour towards a vendor did not sit well with many people

The music producer and DJ is trying to make things right, but his actions still raise some questions

Some people think his apologies aren't sincere and even claim he's just trying to promote his energy drink with this whole situation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Sbu is making amends after receiving flack for his treatment towards a street vendor who didn't sell his popular energy drink, Mofaya. This week has been a nightmare for renowned radio personality.

DJ Sbu had people doubting his intentions. Image: @djsbu

Source: Instagram

It all started when the celebrity wanted to buy his product from a street vendor. After the vendor informed him that he didn't have it in stock, the DJ quickly drove away and said, "You don't have Mofaya? What kind of a hustler are you?"

This video has since left a bad taste in many people's mouths, which propelled the radio personality to issue an apology yesterday.

But with new developments in the story, the 45-year-old entrepreneur felt his apology wasn't enough. He has now returned once again to the man and delivered a case of Mofaya to him. Additionally, DJ Sbu taught him the basics of selling his products.

Leading news account on Twitter (X), MDN News, posted a new video of DJ Sbu making amends after his blunder earlier in the week.

Tweeps respond to DJ Sbu's gesture

People were not impressed with DJ Sbu's attempt to right his wrong. Some even suggested that he should be cancelled.

@prowIIIwrote:

Part of me believes he is only doing this because of the backlash.

@Mfoka_Jobe commented:

After humiliating him he is now using him to promote his product, very vile this one.

@Moshe_Meso added:

Giving another batch of Sparkling Foro 🤦‍♂️…bro is just marketing himself AGAIN.

@IamTomTibinski stated:

This is no longer about the hustler he retardedly humiliated, this is about HIM now.

@Sisa_Magwaza wrote:

This is not making amends but it is self promotion.

Gareth Cliff received backlash over Rachel and Siya Kolisi joke

In other relevant news, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff had more to say about Siya Kolisi and Rachel's past marriage. South Africans were outraged when the former radio personality claimed he wasn't aware Rachel was white until the divorce.

Gareth Cliff addressed people's anger and passion over Siya and Rachel's separation. The media personality also jokingly added his thoughts on what their divorce settlement could look like.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News