A man showed his undying love for his wife and he was captured in a TikTok video excited for his bae

The gentleman was as happy as a little child when the mother of his babies arrived home from work

The online community reacted to the video, with many saying they want that kind of marriage

A man showed his wife love as she returned from work. Images: @tikuetage

A couple had netizens wanting their kind of relationship as the dad hyped his wife as she came back from work.

In the TikTok video posted by @tikuetage, her dad is beaming with excitement as his wife parks the car, coming back from work. According to the girl, this is her father's reaction every time his wife returns from her job.

The loving man can be seen going towards the car, opening the door for his lovebird. He holds her with love and tells her that his heart races every time he sees her.

The daughter was also entertained by her father, saying he was wasting his talent and that he should be a hypeman.

"This man is supposed to be a hypeman, he’s wasting his talent"

Man excited for his wife returning from work

Watch the cute TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers felt envious

The video got over 87K likes, with many online users loving the man's loving acts and some wishing for a lifelong partner who loves them like the man loves his wife.

@Mbom Precious commented:

"This should be our inspiration for love not money and gifts, a man that worships you "

Lisa_cobbs wished for the same:

"I want this kind of marriage."

Ada Bangalie applauded:

"Imagine when they were young This is so beautiful."

Toroitich adored:

"When you marry your best friend."

@Fiona felt envious:

"This is the kinda love every woman deserves."

@FANNI prayed:

"I pray I meet a man who welcomes me home in a happy way like your dad does. Truth be told, I’m sure your family has enough love to give. Papa deserves an award for being a peaceful husband."

Wife dances for husband of 37 years

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who danced for her husband after being together for 37 years.

@xanmminoo shared the recording with her TikTok followers. The dad is seen sitting in the lounge enjoying his food when the mom comes along in a cute dress and starts dancing for him like a happy little girl. Netizens were entertained.

