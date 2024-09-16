Imagine a stranger looking right into your face as you shop at a grocery store while following your every move

A man running a page full of pranks on social media left the online community in stitches after following a lady at Shoprite

The hilarious prank got some social media users sharing they would try the prank on other shoppers

A man pulled his eye contact prank on the lady while she shopped at a local grocery outlet. Image @quecomplex6

Mzansi peeps are full of humour and lack no trick to entertain others. A prankster famous for pulling an eye contact trick that sees him staring at a person's eyes uncomfortably pulled another one at one of the leading grocery stores, Shoprite.

The guy, whose bio states he was a former teacher, shared the video on his TikTok account under the user name @quecomplex6.

The woman is unbothered by the man's stares

The lady had her grocery trolley behind the man when she decided to take more items in the aisle. The man started moving around with her while looking straight into her face.

Watch the video below:

Social media users love the man's prank

After watching the comedian's video, the online community took time to like and comment on the video. Some asked him to try the prank on men.

User @sandilemlotshwa2 shared his amusement:

"Some of these ladies think you are about to approach them😂😂😂😂."

User @lxyaltie had a suggestion:

"Next time, help them pick up groceries 😭😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

User @khulu_nokonya posed a question:

"Bro. how do you keep your face straight."

User @vuyolwethufadanavuyo came through with a joke:

"One of these days, your card will decline 😂."

User @geraldr.frieslaar made a promise:

"Guys, Guys 😂😂😂😂😂😂no man, I'm gonna do this."

User @penelopetalakasi had a suggestion:

"Sukela amadoda (try it on men) 😂."

DUT student pulls a ghost prank on others

