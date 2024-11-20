A viral TikTok video captured a cash-in-transit robbery in Diepkloof calling locals to grab leftover cash

The chaotic clip shows the community storming the van, collecting what was left of the stolen money

TikTok is split, with users calling the robber either a “man of the people” or a criminal mastermind tampering with evidence

A cash-in-transit robbery was captured on camera. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @.the_broer/TikTok

Source: UGC

Diepkloof recently felt like a scene straight out of a movie! A cash-in-transit heist turned into a chaotic spectacle when one robber called locals to help themselves to leftover cash.

Daylight robbery in Johannesburg

The dramatic event unfolded in broad daylight, with people running to the van to grab what they could.

It was pure chaos! The thieves scrambled to make a quick getaway, a burning car in the middle of the road, and locals raiding the van for remaining loot.

CIT video goes TikTok viral

The video was posted on the TikTok account @the_broer and now has 1.6 million views. The audacious act left viewers stunned and divided.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens praised the robber, but others weren’t as impressed by the community's involvement in the crime.

See some comments below:

@Xolani-Nyembe commented:

"The reason he called community is just to temper evidence."

@fundi🇸🇿 wrote:

"He actually called them! A kind hearted thief. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@K.Mohapi4🇿🇦🇱🇸 said:

"Using the community as a distraction when they want to leave, that's different concept.

@Vroskie._ typed:

"😂😂😂 You can’t even be mad at this heist, to be honest."

@CraigTsepy stated:

"So one of the robbers signalled to the community to come. 😂😂"

@paulhamessa posted:

"You know why this country is a joke. The police station is not even 2 minutes away from this scene in DK."

@Incognito stated:

"Our very own Robinhood. 🔥🔥🔥"

@EvansNhlanhla joked:

"Camera man this is your final written warning."

@Koketso_wamutsonga added:

"Do we really hate crime or it depends?💀"

Motorist recalls witnessing cash-in-transit heist

In another article, Briefly News reported that a brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the N11 in broad daylight is still fresh in the mind of one motorist.

One guard was killed and two others injured when an armed gang attacked a CIT van travelling between Ladysmith and Newcastle.

Source: Briefly News