A motorist has described how scared she was when armed men opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle during a recent heist. Image: Darren Stewart/ Michele Spatari.

Source: Getty Images

A brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the N11 in broad daylight is still fresh in the mind of one motorist.

One guard was killed and two others injured when an armed gang attacked a CIT van travelling between Ladysmith and Newcastle.

While the men responsible for the crime are long gone, the harrowing incident is something one resident won’t forget in a hurry.

Motorist describes what she witnessed

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, she described how she arrived on the scene just before the heist took place and detailed what happened next.

“I saw fellow motorists waving at me to turn around and go back, but I was unsure what was transpiring at the time. It was then that I saw the armed men and then saw a man fall to the ground after hearing multiple gunshots,” she said.

The motorist, who asked not to be named, said it was then that she saw the vehicle go up in flames after a massive explosion. More gunshots followed.

Shooting left her shocked

The motorist was only at the scene for 15 minutes, but those 15 minutes terrified her.

“I was in state of shock having actually witnessed a live shootout, and especially seeing a man being shot. I could not comprehend everything fully as I was shocked and afraid.”

Knowing that one person was also killed in the incident is something she is struggling to comprehend.

“I am still gutted to see the loss of a life, and it’s absolutely terrifying knowing that a life can be taken so easily, especially on a busy road and in full view of passersby.”

N11 closed after cash-in-transit heist

Briefly News reported how the N11 was closed after a cash-in-transit heist.

Armed men killed one guard and injured two others as they targeted a CIT van.

The incident took place between Ladysmith and Newcastle just after 5 pm.

