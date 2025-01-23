Siya Kolisis's estranged wife, Rachel, recently celebrated her 35th birthday and planned to lie low, but Mzansi was ready to shower her with love

The mother of two shared a post chilling with loved ones, thanking everyone who cared enough to show her love

The post, shared on Instagram, marked the first birthday since the loved wag separated from her Springboks captain husband

Mother of two, Rachel Kolisi, wrote a beautiful message thanking everyone who showed her love on her birthday. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi celebrated her 35th birthday as a single woman on January 21, 2025, marking her last year of youth.

The loved mom of two updated her followers in a post showing her enjoying a relaxed day filled with love and laughter, surrounded by family and friends, including Siya's little sister.

After being showered with overwhelming love by Mzansi citizens, the businesswoman decided to share a post on her Instagram account, @rachelkolisi, thanking everyone who showed her passion as she continued to navigate life after eight years of marriage.

Rachel is thankful for another year

Rachel shared a picture of herself in a happy mood, sitting at a table with celebratory beverages, with other people and Liphelo sitting on the opposite side of the table, taking a photo of her.

She captioned her post with a sweet message thanking Mzansi for taking the time to wish her a happy birthday, noting how touched she was by the love she received, including the hugs from strangers in the streets, adding:

"Crazy to think how desperately I wanted to sneak through this year’s birthday and try to do it better next year! There’s so much to celebrate."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the post-birthday photo

Rachel's post was met with an outpouring of love and support from social media users who wished her many happy years. Many Instagram users promised her a new year filled with blessings; others admired her resilience.

Rachel Kolisi recently celebrated her 35th birthday. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

User @janicetripepi

"May 2025 be very kind to you ❤️."

User @nonny_beale

"Happy birthday Rachel, 🧡you are an inspiration to so many women! Thank you for all you do for our country 🇿🇦."

User @mamgqwashuu

"You deserve all good things, Rachel. As you are exiting your “Youth”. I pray you receive all your heart desires in abundance❤️❤️."

User @erilydb added:

"😍 God's richest blessings, this year will be everything you need it to be, sending virtual hugs."

User @timtamsurf said:

"You deserve to be celebrated every day, not just every year! 🥂🎂🌺."

User @sonzd shared:

"Sending love and light!! Keep celebrating every little thing 🌟."

