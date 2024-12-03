The month of December began on a sour note for Thickleeyonce's family as they grieve the loss of a beloved member

The media personality took to her Instagram stories to share the news, expressing that her grandfather cherished them as a family, and they adored him in return

The popular YouTuber and influencer revealed that he was a kind and gentle soul, and she remains grateful for the love and peace he brought into the family

South African YouTuber and photographer Thickleeyonce announced the news of her beloved grandfather's passing. In her farewell tribute, she expressed how heartbroken she was during this challenging time and indicated that she had a good relationship with him.

Thickleeyonce is having a hard time accepting the death of her grandfather. Images: @thickleeyonce

Source: Instagram

Thickleeyonce's family is in mourning

Taking to her Instagram stories, the media personality wrote that her grandfather was a loving and peaceful man who cherished them all. In the photo, Thickleeyonce, whose love for travelling is well documented, is happily posing with her younger siblings and cousins, and her grandfather stands behind her.

"I am beyond heartbroken. My grandfather was such a lovely, peaceful man. He loved us so much, and we adored him. Death is so final. Oh, papa, I love you. Rest, my sweetheart."

What to know about Thickleeyonce

ThickLeeyonce, whose full name is Lesego Legobane, is one of Mzansi’s popular plus-size beauty influencers and body-positive online activists. The good sis has 74k subscribers on YouTube and even has her own online plus-size clothing store called Leebex.

Ayanda Borotho lost her twin brother in 2024

In related news, Briefly News reported that thespian and author Ayanda MaNgubane Borotho announced the passing of her twin brother Sandile "Hammer" Ngubane. The 43-year-old died on 7 November after a short illness. His memorial service and funeral details were shared during that same week.

On behalf of her family, Ayanda Borotho took to Instagram and expressed appreciation to all who sent messages of comfort.

"'Thank you all for the love and support as I navigate the loss of my twin brother, Sandile. The family appreciates your messages of comfort. Umusa wenu wande."

