Shane Eagle appreciated his small family, saying fiancée Nicole Swartz and their daughter Gia are an answered prayer

The rapper shared a touching story to mark Gia's first Christmas and how his father's death scarred him

Fans took to the comments section to show love to Shane and his people, congratulating them on their daughter

This Christmas was a big one for tapper Shane Eagle as he got to spend it with his daughter for the first time.

Shane Eagle appreciated fiancée Nicole Swartz and their daughter Gia. Image: @shane_eagle

Source: Instagram

Shane Eagle appreciates his fiancée and daughter

Taking to social media, Shane Eagle penned a touching letter to his daughter Gia and his beautiful fiancée Nicole Swartz. He told a story of his late father and how he felt when he passed away.

Eagle said the two ladies are an answered prayer for him, and he is extremely grateful for them.

"I prayed and prayed, and five years later, my prayers were answered ," he said.

"I’m spending my first Christmas with my own family, my daughter's first eve, and first tomorrow," Eagle wrote.

He advised his followers to appreciate what they have and the people in their lives.

"I realised that God never left my side, and even though at times I couldn’t see it, he’s always been my side, so thank you to the big man upstairs. Where God takes, he restores a million more; it feels like I’ve got fresh new tyres for this new path God has put me on; I just had to keep going. Don’t forget to look around and see how blessed you are in this present moment."

Check out the cute photos here.

Fans react to Shane Eagle's family

Netizens showed love to the rapper and his family, congratulating them and wishing them the best.

speedstabro shared:

"Shaney!! I love you, brother!"

iheartremo stated:

"Such a princess."

mpho.locs exclaimed:

"Bro has a baby??!! Y'all already know he is going to drop something that is going to touch the soul."

tweezyza stated:

"Blessings, brother."

djcapital90 lauded:

"Congratulations and Merry Christmas, guys."

A-Reece and Rickelle expecting first baby

In a similar report from Briefly News, rapper A-Reece and his long-term girlfriend Rickelle Jones were the latest hip-hop couple to announce that they're pregnant. They did this by sharing and sharing some cute photoshots.

The couple posted pictures showing off Rickelle's bulging baby bump, and fans lost it. Mzansi showed love to Reece and Rickelle and wished them well on their new journey.

