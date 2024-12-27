Sisters Bedazzle Father’s Bald Head: “Dad Hates to See His Daughters Coming”

A girl uploaded a video of herself and her sister bonding with their father in a fun and unique way

The two sisters used colourful rhinestones to create a bedazzling pattern on their dad's bald head

Some local social media users were surprised to see the girls' father participating in the fun

A girl and her sister had fun putting rhinestones on their father's bald head. Images: @jaylene.kiewitz

Source: TikTok

Bonding with your children doesn't end when they reach double digits. It simply evolves into new and exciting forms. Two creative sisters proved this by giving their father a funky new look, turning his bald head into a playful canvas of style and laughter.

A bedazzling new look

A young TikTok user named Jaylene uploaded a video of herself and her sister having fun with their father by bedazzling his bald head with rhinestones. The girls used the tiny gems to create a bow on their father's head, which he proudly rocked.

Jaylene jokingly said in her post's caption:

"My dad hates to see his daughters coming."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Dad's bedazzled bald head humours SA

Thousands of social media users rushed to the post's comment section, with many flooding it with laughing emojis and questions about the father participating in such a fun and humorous activity.

A curious @didi.luvs.chocolate wondered:

"How did you get him to agree?"

South African actress Zola Nombona laughed and said:

"I’m definitely trying this next year."

@the1_voice shared his experience with his daughters:

"My daughters are still young, so I let them put makeup on me sometimes. I was hoping it would end when they reached a certain age until I saw this video. So it means even when they are grown, it continues."

A surprised @yushrahendricks8 wrote:

"And he let you do it? Top-tier dad!"

@sipho_sami2.0 applauded the man for his willingness, saying:

"Give his flowers, guys. Best father ever!"

@lwezzy2401 told the online community:

"It’s nice to see that father-daughter relationships like this still exist."

Source: Briefly News