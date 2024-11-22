“Giving Wedding Vibes”: Man Shows Daughter's Heartwarming Graduation Ceremony

A young father shared a video of his daughter dancing at her Grade R graduation ceremony

While his daughter and other little girls wore white dresses, the boys stunned in their formal attire

Briefly News spoke to the father, who shared how the crowd responded to the children's adorable performance

A proud father showed how his daughter joyfully danced at her graduation ceremony. Images: @phakathisenzo / Instagram, Supplied

Parents often share their pride when their children achieve amazing milestones, celebrating their accomplishments joyfully. One man did just that by showcasing his daughter's heartwarming Grade R graduation, which radiated pure vibes and entertained everyone.

A graduation to remember

Talent manager Senzo 'Twisky' Phakathi, who uses the TikTok handle @senzotwisky, uploaded a viral clip of his young daughter at her graduation ceremony.

In the clip, Senzo's little one and her schoolmates (the girls wearing white dresses and the boys wearing white shirts and black pants) entered the building and performed an adorable dance routine for their parents.

The proud father, who said the ceremony was "giving wedding vibes," wrote in his post's caption with a laugh:

"For a moment, I felt like my daughter was a bridesmaid."

Watch the video below:

Crowd loves Grade R kids' performance

Senzo shared with Briefly News that the people attending the graduation ceremony were excited to see the special moment.

"I was amazed by the support, presence and love shown by the kids' parents, especially the fathers, because fathers hardly show up for such ceremonies. It was great to see every kid perform and shine."

When asked if a moment stood out for him, Senzo stated that nobody expected such a grand entrance and performance.

He humorously added:

"Another moment was when they received their certificates. They were so organised, you'd swear it was a university graduation."

Kids' graduation dance entertains SA

The post, which has since garnered over half a million views, had hundreds of social media users heading to the comment section to express how they enjoyed the entertaining graduation video.

A delighted @jordan.g201 wrote:

"It's absolutely beautiful to see kids dressed like kids. Well done to their parents."

@prud166 laughed and said:

"The one at the back is dancing like a degree holder."

@nyashaeh117 shared with humour:

"The way these 2k babies are good at dancing. One would swear that they are being programmed."

@ubermensch_avm proudly exclaimed:

"Our future leaders! What a beautiful moment to witness!"

@essypulcher added in the comment section:

"It's the proud look from the teacher at the door. The love in her eyes. So beautiful. Her babies are ready to take over the world."

@africanblkgal told the online community:

"I see the need to have a graduation for Grade R. It is their moment to be happy and know that they will be going to a big school."

Single mom celebrates child's preschool graduation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a heartwarming video of a single mother celebrating her daughter's graduation from preschool.

Relationship expert Shelley Lewin told Briefly News that celebrating children's achievements motivates them to strive for success.

